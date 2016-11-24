Dey: New life for gerrymandering fight

As that great legal theorist Yogi Berra once said, it ain't over till it's over.

So even as the Independent Maps organization is closing up shop and paying off its final bills, a three-judge federal panel earlier this week took the first step in resurrecting the movement to end gerrymandering in Illinois, by finding similar gerrymandering in Wisconsin to be unconstitutional.

The court's ruling is a long way from final because it will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, a body that attempted and then gave up trying to address partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts. But if this ruling stands, it's only a matter of time before its effects pull the rug out from under Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan's one-man role of the Illinois General Assembly.

The three-judge panel split 2-1 on the ruling.

Writing for the majority, federal appeals court Justice Kenneth Ripple said Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislative leaders used their map-drawing power to dilute the vote of rival Democrats, just as Madigan uses his control of the map-drawing process to dilute the vote of Republicans.

"(The Wisconsin state legislative map) intended to burden the representational rights of Democratic voters ... by impeding their ability to translate their votes into legislative seats," wrote Ripple, who contended the "discriminatory effect is not explained by the political geography of Wisconsin nor is it justified by a legitimate state interest."

Consequently, Ripple found, the current map "constitutes an unconstitutional political gerrymander."

Writing in dissent, federal Judge William Griesbach acknowledged the gerrymandering but argued that it's permitted under the U.S. Constitution because it's part of the legislative process.

"If political motivation is improper, then the task of redistricting should be constitutionally assigned to some other body," said Griesback, referring to the practices of allowing legislators, like those in Illinois as well as Wisconsin, to draw the legislative boundary lines.

The court's ruling comes as somewhat of a surprise because it poses a different kind of challenge to gerrymandering, the practice of drawing legislative boundary lines to give the party in power a political advantage.

For the most part, objections to gerrymandering have been heard in the political arena rather than in the courtroom.

For example, the Independent Maps movement in Illinois spent nearly $4 million to go around the General Assembly and use the citizens' initiative process to put a constitutional amendment that would ban gerrymandering on the Nov. 8 ballot. Ultimately, the Illinois Supreme Court, on a partisan 4-3 vote, blocked the measure from appearing on the ballot.

If it had passed, the amendment would have required an independent panel to draw nonpartisan maps designed to give both political parties a fair shot. The current map, drawn by Madigan and his henchmen, was drawn to keep majority Democrats in power for the decade the map is in effect.

The Wisconsin lawsuit moves the dispute to another forum, one theoretically devoid of politics. It argued that gerrymandering, as a practice, is not just an inappropriate exercise of power but unlawful because it denies members of one party the opportunity to elect as many party candidates as they could if the maps were not rigged.

Justice Ripple noted that in the 2012 Wisconsin state elections, Republicans received nearly 49 percent of the popular vote statewide but won 60 of 99 seats in the state's Assembly. Two years later, the GOP received 52 percent of the vote but captured 66 of the 99 seats.

Conversely, Democrats received 51.4 percent of the vote in 2012 but won only 39 Assembly seats.

Part of that is explained, as Republicans argued, that Democratic votes are heavily concentrated in the areas of Milwaukee and Madison, just as Democrats dominate Chicago in Illinois. But the majority found that even allowing for the concentration of party votes in one place or another, the map still was unconstitutionally unbalanced.

The same situation applies in Illinois.

Democrats currently control veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate. Speaker Madigan has a 71-47 majority in the House, while Democratic Senate President John Cullerton has a 39-20 majority in the Senate.

Republicans made some marginal gains in last week's election, stripping Madigan of his super-majority by picking up four seats. Cullerton still has a super-majority in the Senate, although his party lost two seats.

What's unusual about the panel's decision is that it turns its back on previous federal court decisions that have found gerrymandering permissible. When Republicans challenged the Democrats' maps drawn in 2011, the court rejected their arguments because it found that political gerrymandering, as opposed to racial gerrymandering, is acceptable under the law.

Of course, Republicans in Wisconsin will argue that they just did what Democrats had done to them for decades, and they'll be correct to do so. When Wisconsin Republicans won control of the governor's office and Legislature in 2010, it was the first time they had done so in more than 40 years.

But while Wisconsin was trending Republican, Illinois was moving in the other direction, becoming solidly Democratic on a statewide basis. With control of state maps going back two decades, Madigan was able to translate those shifting demographics that give Democrats nominal control of the state into a political tsunami that made minority Republicans irrelevant to the legislative process.

The Wisconsin case is highly irregular. For starters, it was heard by three judges (one federal appeals court justice and two federal judges). When it's appealed, it will go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court, bypassing a federal appeals court.

That's a time-consuming process, but one that has potentially dramatic implications for political gerrymanders across the country, including Illinois.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.