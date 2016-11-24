For Illini basketball team, Thanksgiving's on the road again

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette From left, assistant strength coach Brady Welsh, assistant coach Jamall Walker and team manager Jack Liss load the Illini men's basketball team bus Tuesday outside the Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign in preparation for a trip to the NIT Tip-Off Tournament in New York

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' seniors have spent just one Thanksgiving not on the road in their four-year careers.

Two years ago was Las Vegas. Last year, Florida. This season? Brooklyn.

That means celebrating Thanksgiving away from home and a day early, since the Illini play at 2 p.m. today against No. 19 West Virginia in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

No big meal before tipoff and no rush to get through it afterward to turn the attention to Friday's opponent.

But even away from home and their families — NCAA compliance rules dictate players' families can't attend team dinners — the Illini got all the usual Thanksgiving fixings at their Brooklyn hotel on Wednesday.

"You tweak the menu a little bit to make it more of a classic Thanksgiving dinner," Illinois director of basketball operations James Haring said about the difference between Wednesday's team meal and, say, one for a midweek Big Ten road game. "Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes — something you'd see at your own family Thanksgiving dinner. ... You try to make it as classic as possible just because everyone growing up might have been accustomed to their own Thanksgiving traditions."

The Illini had Thanksgiving dinner together at the team hotel each of the past two seasons. Haring didn't see a reason to break with tradition.

"We've had a lot of positive experiences in the past — Florida last year and Vegas the previous year — so I figured I'd keep it rolling the same way."

Illinois also got in a practice Wednesday before its Thanksgiving feast. With the Brooklyn Nets playing Wednesday and their D-League affiliate Long Island Nets also using the Barclays Center practice facility, the Illini had to find an alternate site. Haring secured a gym close to the team hotel.

This is Haring's first road trip as director of basketball operations, a promotion he received this summer after Mark Morris left for the private sector.

"It was definitely a learning experience," said Haring, who was a graduate manager at Illinois the past two seasons. "There's constantly things that pop up you can plan for and things you try to plan for. But it doesn't matter how much you plan, there's always going to be bumps in the road.

"People around the department, around the program, as well as former employees and ops guys around the country have been great in terms of helping me out — making sure I got everything in order and everything in line to make sure the first trip goes as smoothly as possible."