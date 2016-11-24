Judge grants delay in Paxton police chief's OT lawsuit

Photo by: The News-Gazette Paxton police Chief Bob Bane

PAXTON — An attorney defending the city of Paxton, its mayor and its comptroller/treasurer in a small-claims case brought against them by the city's police chief told a judge Wednesday that he may file a motion for dismissal.

Kelly Freed, an attorney from Danville, appeared in Ford County Circuit Court with Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess for a pretrial conference Wednesday morning. Freed is representing the two officials, plus the city, in a small-claims complaint filed against them by Police Chief Bob Bane.

In his complaint, Bane alleges the city has refused to pay him for overtime he accumulated by attending meetings of the city council and its various committees over a nine-year period. Bane said he is owed $6,848 for meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. Bane is also seeking payment of court costs.

Bane, who appeared in court Wednesday with no attorney, told Judge Mark Fellheimer that he was ready to proceed with setting a trial date. Freed, however, said the defense was not.

Freed said the city first needs to acquire and review the specific documentation on which Bane's one-page complaint is based. Freed asked Fellheimer to grant the defense some additional time to obtain the documentation from Bane as part of the "discovery" process.

"There are quite a few records that need to be understood better before we can determine how to respond," Freed told the judge.

Bane told Fellheimer he would have no problem providing all of the documents he had in his possession supporting his complaint. Bane said he obtained the documents from the city under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. Bane, meanwhile, noted that the city had denied the disclosure of some other documents he had requested under that same law.

Fellheimer agreed to grant the defense's request for more time to conduct discovery. Fellheimer told Freed that the defense would need to request the documents from Bane within 30 days, after which Bane would have 30 days to provide them.

Fellheimer also granted permission for the defense to file a motion to dismiss the case, if it so desires, pursuant to the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure. Earlier in the hearing, Freed said the defense formally denies the claims made in Bane's complaint, adding that the defense may be filing motions for dismissal in the future.

Another hearing was set for 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Fellheimer said that during the hearing, it would be determined whether Bane had satisfied the defense's request for discovery. Also, any motions for dismissal could be considered at that time. Fellheimer said that if both Bane and the defense indicate they are ready to proceed with trial, a trial date could be set, as well.

Bane, hired as police chief in February 2006, was eligible to receive overtime pay until August 2015 as part of his employment contract with the city. It was in August 2015 when the city council approved raising Bane's annual base pay from $47,001 to $54,400. With longevity pay added in, his total compensation became $62,000 — up from $53,111.

With the raise, however, Bane was also no longer to be paid hourly, meaning he would no longer be eligible for overtime pay, which he said usually totals $8,000 to $10,000 a year.

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.