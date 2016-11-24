Just 1 Question: Danville Lutheran students' Thanksgiving traditions

Like many students, Danville Lutheran School fifth- and sixth-graders have been studying America's first Thanksgiving.

In November 1621, the Plymouth Colony settlers celebrated their first corn harvest during a three-day festival with the Native Americans, who taught them how to grow corn, catch fish and extract sap from maple trees. In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving Day a national holiday.

Before the students gathered with their family and friends, staff writer Noelle McGee dropped by the Immanuel campus to ask: What's your favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition?

TYLER MARTIN

11, fifth grade

"I like to do the wishbone with my dad. I've been doing it since I was 3. I usually win because I get the thickest side ... and I usually wish for money."

ABRAN A RVIZU

11, fifth grade

"My favorite tradition is when my family comes over. It's my uncles, aunts, cousins, our grandpa and this kid named Jordan and his family. (My cousins) usually go to my room and trash it. Sometimes, we play baseball indoors, even though we're not supposed to."

CHEYENNE WALLS

11, sixth grade

"Every year, me and my brother — Austin, who is 14 — say a prayer. Everyone sits down at the table, we stand up and we each say one."

DEE GAN CULOTTI

11, fifth grade

"My favorite tradition is watching football. It's something all the men do. We watch the Bears, if they're playing. I just really like football, and I'll watch any game. My mom makes us stop to eat dinner at the table, but I'd rather eat in front of the TV."

JOSHUA GERNAN D

11, sixth grade

"Probably to gather with my family and eat Thanksgiving dinner. We go to my uncle's house and sit around a big table. We have nice discussions like, 'What's been happening with you?' We also like to watch college basketball."

CAMERO N GOUARD

11, sixth grade

"I always eat Thanksgiving with my cousins. After that, my aunt picks up the ads for Christmas, and then we circle the items we want."

ALEXIA MOULTO N

10, fifth grade

"I like to go to my grandparents' house because my aunt and uncle from Rantoul usually go there. I can see my baby cousin, Weston Edwards. We have a big meal with mashed potatoes and gravy and turkey. Then afterwards, we play games."

CALVIN M ODEST

12, sixth grade

"Every Thanksgiving before dinner, me and my sister, Ca'leeigha, break the wishbone, and as we're breaking it, we make a wish. Sometimes she wins; sometimes I win.

"I also like to help prepare the turkey. I clean it out and inject whatever seasonings we're using into it. It's really good."

EMILY RYAN

11, fifth grade

"After we eat and stuff, we do this thing like a raffle. We put everybody's name in it, and then we draw out a name. Whosever name you get, you have to get them something for Christmas.

"I kind of want to get my sister, Devyn, because she's having a baby girl in January, so I want to get her something nice for Christmas."

