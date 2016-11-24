Man accused of throwing tomahawk at deputy found unfit for trial

Photo by: The News-Gazette Kevin Funk

WATSEKA — A rural Milford man who allegedly threw a tomahawk at an Iroquois County sheriff's deputy was found unfit to stand trial for attempted murder, among other felony charges filed against him.

Judge James Kinzer made the determination of Kevin D. Funk's fitness to stand trial after reviewing the results of a psychological evaluation, according to Iroquois County Circuit Court records.

Under Illinois law, a defendant is deemed unfit if, because of his mental or physical condition, he is unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense.

Kinzer ordered that the 29-year-old Funk be placed in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services until he is able to regain his fitness.

Funk pleaded not guilty in September to one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer and three counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office, Funk allegedly armed himself with a tomahawk and threw it at a sheriff's deputy while police were preparing to arrest him on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The incident occurred on Aug. 26 at Funk's residence at 1131 N. 1800 East Road in rural Milford, police said.

The deputy raised his left arm to protect his head when he was struck by the tomahawk, police said. The deputy was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured arm and a dislocated finger and received numerous stitches to close a laceration, police said.

