Many towns to treat staffs to gift cards, festive meals

Savoy village workers will ring in the holiday season with a catered lunch at the recreation center and the traditional Christmas dinner.

Gibson City employees are getting cash to spend anywhere in town — $50 for full-timers, $25 for part-timers.

And various departments in Urbana will put on pot-luck gatherings — including City Clerk Phyllis Clark's team of three, which should have plenty of leftovers.

"I'll fill the council round with food," Clark said of the crescent-shaped desk where city council members hold meetings.

These may not be the best of financial times across Illinois, but the state of the state won't spoil most municipalities' holiday plans, which vary from town to town.

Catlin treated its village employees to $50 IGA gift cards as a Thanksgiving bonus. (Good thing it didn't wait until Christmas — the village IGA's last day in business was Wednesday).

Oakwood Mayor Bob Jennings plans to reward village employees with gift cards for general spending.

Tuscola employees can look forward to a staff breakfast — on the city's dime — closer to Christmas.

The police departments in Monticello and Rantoul both throw staff parties. But for Rantoul, the more eagerly anticipated holiday event is a new one happening on Dec. 10. That's when Erman Blevins' employees will put on a Shop with a Cop event, benefitting 31 children in grades K-5 who were nominated by school personnel based on need.

Kids will get to spend about $100 apiece buying gifts for their family at the Rantoul Wal-Mart. Afterward, they'll chow down on pizza at a post-event party, where each will receive a gift from their own wish list.

"The interaction with the officers is what we're looking forward to having, as well as teaching them gift giving," said Melissa Welch, who works in Rantoul police's records department.

Shop with a Cop has long been a December favorite for Champaign-Urbana law enforcement agencies.

In addition to post-Thanksgiving pot-lucks for Champaign city building employees, police and public works staffers — at no cost to taxpayers, city spokesman Jeff Hamilton is quick to note — CPD will hold its own Shop with a Cop program at Meijer in mid-December.

Among the other groups that will benefit from being the focus of area communities' holiday giving: Helping Hands (village of Mahomet), Toys for Tots (Danville) and the United Way, for which the city of Champaign raised a record $78,000 for last year.