Nothing but net: Appeals court rules backyard hoop can stay

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The Hoffman children play on their backyard basketball court with their neighbor's house behind in September at thieir home in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — The most-talked-about basketball hoop this side of State Farm Center can stay in an upscale southwest Champaign backyard.

On Wednesday, the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield upheld a judge's December 2015 ruling that the Hoffman family was within their rights to install a basketball court in their backyard despite complaints of noise nuisance and encroachment from a next-door neighbor.

A lawsuit brought by Rob Bedows and Trudy Gordon against John and Rose Hoffman was dismissed in December by Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Mike Jones, which prompted the appeal.

Rose Hoffman said her family was "absolutely overjoyed" with the decision, which apparently brings to an end a dispute that stretched over three years.

"We're super happy we can hopefully begin to enjoy our backyard," she said. "... We will still continue to be as polite and courteous as we can be, while allowing our children to use our backyard the way we constructed it to be used.

"I would hope it will end here."

In their lawsuit, Bedows and Gordon alleged that their next-door neighbors violated subdivision covenants and that the court, used by the Hoffmans' six children, was a "nuisance" under the common law. Among the reasons the appellate justices cited for upholding Jones' decision:

— Because the court isn't an actual building, the subdivision covenant did not apply in this case.

— Of the complaint about excessive noise, the justices found that "no objectively reasonable person would find the basketball playing alleged by Rob and Trudy to be an annoyance or a nuisance."

Last week marked three years since the Hoffmans first poured the concrete for the court that would become the talk of the neighborhood.

It's "a date I really wish I didn't have to remember," Rose Hoffman said Wednesday.