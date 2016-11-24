Nothing but net: Appeals court rules backyard hoop can stay
CHAMPAIGN — The most-talked-about basketball hoop this side of State Farm Center can stay in an upscale southwest Champaign backyard.
On Wednesday, the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield upheld a judge's December 2015 ruling that the Hoffman family was within their rights to install a basketball court in their backyard despite complaints of noise nuisance and encroachment from a next-door neighbor.
A lawsuit brought by Rob Bedows and Trudy Gordon against John and Rose Hoffman was dismissed in December by Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Mike Jones, which prompted the appeal.
Rose Hoffman said her family was "absolutely overjoyed" with the decision, which apparently brings to an end a dispute that stretched over three years.
"We're super happy we can hopefully begin to enjoy our backyard," she said. "... We will still continue to be as polite and courteous as we can be, while allowing our children to use our backyard the way we constructed it to be used.
"I would hope it will end here."
In their lawsuit, Bedows and Gordon alleged that their next-door neighbors violated subdivision covenants and that the court, used by the Hoffmans' six children, was a "nuisance" under the common law. Among the reasons the appellate justices cited for upholding Jones' decision:
— Because the court isn't an actual building, the subdivision covenant did not apply in this case.
— Of the complaint about excessive noise, the justices found that "no objectively reasonable person would find the basketball playing alleged by Rob and Trudy to be an annoyance or a nuisance."
Last week marked three years since the Hoffmans first poured the concrete for the court that would become the talk of the neighborhood.
It's "a date I really wish I didn't have to remember," Rose Hoffman said Wednesday.
The so called "Adults" in this story should do like the kids, Go outside and play nicey, nicey. It must be nice to have money to throw away on lawsuits like this. Did the parents try to work this out before getting lawyered up? Judge Jones looks like the only adult in the story, He did the right thing by dissmissing it.
The law exists to address those areas in which one party's pleasurable activity infringes upon the enjoyment of peace and quiet of another. The goal of such law is to prevent neighbors from escalating the frictions of day to day life into more serious conflicts by providing legal recourse for the offended.
The law acts as referee in defining and determining when one party's actions have sufficiently transgressed against another party's life causing some form of injury. The court has ruled that incessant bouncing basketballs are a reasonable use of the neighbor's yard, and that there is no legal recourse in this situation.
Perhaps the aggrieved and unsupported party could take up a hobby of playing steam calliope, or piping loud music into their yard to stimulate plant growth as a way to equal the annoyance of constant bouncing balls. However, such escalations would likely lead to counter retaliatory behavior. or more legal action.
The First Truth of Buddhism is, “all life is suffering, pain, and misery.”
Best just to plant more trees and use noise canceling headphones.
