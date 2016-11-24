Overlooked no longer, Cicso's church's WWII plaque restored

Photo by: Steve Hoffman/Journal-Republican A plaque outside Cisco United Methodist lists the names of 96 people who served in the armed services in World War II. Image

CISCO — Until it was restored recently, you could say a plaque honoring World War II soldiers at the Cisco United Methodist Church represented how some veterans feel — overlooked.

Pastor Rick Pierce admits the 70-year-old bronze piece that is attached to the outside of the church had tarnished to the point it was easy to miss.

"When it's an old church, and been there for 70 years, you walk by it, and you don't see that kind of stuff. And when I came here (in 2014) and looked at it, I thought, 'This is amazing,'" he said.

Cisco historian Lucia Wilkin, a town native who grew up in the small Piatt County village and was married in the church, also pleads guilty to not noticing the plaque, which includes the names of 96 people — including three women — who served in the armed services in World War II.

"I don't remember that plaque growing up. I don't remember seeing it there," Wilkin said.

That's where church member Stan Seevers stepped in, spending time to clean the green tarnish and preserving the plaque for future generations to behold.

"The original background was in really good shape, but had tarnished. I had to use a fine steel brush and steel wool to clean it up, then I used sandpaper to highlight the letters, and then after that, I used an exterior polyurethane to preserve it," Seevers said. "It will prevent it from darkening again."

Said Wilkin: "It was almost unreadable. Now it's beautiful."

And noticeable. Wilkin even found the names of relatives, as well as Cisco-area families who sent as many as four members to the war.

As time claims the lives of most surviving World War II vets, Pierce thought it was time to bring local veterans' names back to light. A formal rededication service and dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 — the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

"To me, it's a reminder," Pierce said. "Here are men who fought against evil. Their names are on our church, and we pass them by every Sunday. We just thought now is the time to remember them."

Pierce said it will be an appropriate time to remember all veterans, in addition to what happened on Dec. 7, 1941.

"For this generation, it's 9/11. For that generation, it's December 7th," she said. "It's important we don't overlook it on the calendar. I wonder today how many people pause on Pearl Harbor Day."

It's hard to fathom how the Cisco area — with an in-town population of just 347, according to the 1940 census — sent at least 96 to that single conflict. Sure, there were more farms and larger families, but the number is still amazing.

"Our little town gave so much," Wilkin said.

The plaque includes stars next to three who died in action. A fourth, Forrest Craig, was not declared dead until after the sign was made.

A predecessor of the UMC bronze was an "Honor Roll" sign hand painted by Doris Conner that stood in downtown Cisco, near where the current Topflight Grain Cooperative building sits.

As for the restoration, Seevers doesn't pretend to have an extensive background in working with bronze.

But he does have the desire to help — along with an innate ability to repair things.

"I can fix anything but a broken heart," he joked.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.