Area history, Nov. 25, 2016

Today is Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, after being in the jury room for four hours and 45 minutes a Champaign County jury convicted W.C. "Dago" Robbins on eight charges related to bootlegging. The punishment to be meted to Robbins is the subject of almost as much speculation as the recent election. The judge may fine him from $25 to $100 on each count and may sentence him to as much as 30 days in the county jail on each count.

In 1966, final tabulation of new census numbers for Philo show that there are 967 people in the village as compared to 740 in 1960. The increase will mean an additional $1,350 a year in motor fuel taxes for the next four years.

In 2001, Erma Bridgewater celebrated her 88th birthday Saturday morning by swimming a miles, or 36 laps, in the YMCA pool on Church Street. When she attended Champaign High School in the 1920s, black girls weren't allowed to participate in swimming. Bridgewater didn't learn to swim until she was 71 years old. Now she swims every weekday morning at the YMCA pool.