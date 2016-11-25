IHSA football championships: A toast to this host

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Bruce Carroll stands in Grange Grove explaining the different responsibilities of hosts for the IHSA football championships. Carroll will host Decatur St. Teresa this weekend at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — When the University of Illinois and Memorial Stadium began hosting IHSA football state championship games in 1999, Bruce Carroll was quick to get involved.

The Atwood native and member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame served as a host each year for participating schools, ensuring that their visit and stay in Champaign went off without a hitch.

But in 2014, the streak ended. Carroll found himself at home in Savoy on Thanksgiving weekend, knocked to the mat by cancer.

"That was tough, really, really tough," the 89-year-old Carroll said. "I didn't have a car, I couldn't go anywhere. I had to call friends to take me various places."

To the surprise of no one who knows him well, Carroll has bounced back from the cancer and he's back to being himself, even working at Stone Creek Golf Course during the golf season to stay active.

"Because the weather was so great this year, I've worked quite a bit in November," he said.

His busy month continues as he'll be back at Memorial Stadium this weekend, hosting Decatur St. Teresa, which is playing in today's Class 1A state title game against Forreston at 10 a.m.

And if there was any doubt from the folks at St. Teresa about the availability and helpfulness of the longtime community host, they've been squashed. Before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Carroll and St. Teresa booster club president Liz Handley had already spoken over the phone four times that day to go over any issues that might come up over the course of the week.

Carroll's role includes letting the St. Teresa contingent know about everything from what time to arrive, how to get to Memorial Stadium, how to decorate their tent in the designated area, how to get food, medical attention, handing our souvenirs and even remind them that bringing alcohol onto the campus could be grounds for the Bulldogs to forfeit.

Carroll and Handley have been in contact since before the Bulldogs even clinched their title berth. Carroll called to introduce himself last week.

"We haven't been to state since 1986 so everybody at the school is new to all of it," Handley said. "He's been answering every question and has an insider view. He's been an absolute pleasure to work with."

Because St. Teresa is based so close to Champaign, the Bulldogs don't plan on spending a great deal of time in Tent City this weekend, preferring to hold a postgame celebration back in Decatur today. But if they were to have any special requests during their visit, Carroll would be more than willing to accommodate.

Like that time he helped secure 100 pizzas for Addison Driscoll when the former football powerhouse requested to feed all its players, staff and fans one year. Carroll came through, securing pizzas from Monical's, Pizza Hut and Garcia's.

"That was one of the more amazing situations I ever had," Carroll said.

He even handled the transaction.

"I told them it was going to be about $1,000 and the guy just gave me cash — not even a credit card — and asked if I could pay for it," Carroll said. "I ended up giving him about $50 in cash back and it was just amazing, he trusted me to get it done and I did."

The folks at Visit Champaign County, which helps coordinate community hosts, trust Carroll to be a helpful host and he hasn't let them down. And they're thrilled that he's back on board after that bout with cancer a couple years ago.

"He came in to tell me he was going to be back and you just don't realize how much this means to him," VCC's Jayne DeLuce said.

Carroll, who played four seasons of minor league baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, is retired from Carle Clinic where he worked in human resources. In addition to his work at Stone Creek, he remains active today delivering food for a local church and working on a couple of basketball hall of fame museum committees.

Meeting and interacting with the people from different football communities each year is what keeps Carroll coming back.

"I'm above the ground and I'm active," Carroll said. "My whole life is based on doing things with people, I love the people."

And as long as he's above the ground and able, you can bet Carroll will continue with his role hosting football teams whenever the games are in Champaign.

"It was a sad day for me not to be able to do this in 2014 because this is something I look forward to and I'll keep doing it as long as I'm alive," Carroll said. "I think it's so essential that we feel proud of Champaign-Urbana community and our university and we're trying to make sure they have a great experience."