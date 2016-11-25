Taking on a new challenge

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The Rev. Evelyn Underwood, associate pastor of the New Free Will Baptist Church, waits to hand out a Thanksgiving food basket as she talks about running for mayor of Urbana at the church in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

URBANA — A few days before Thanksgiving, the Rev. Evelyn Burnett Underwood was more concerned about putting a turkey on the table of some of needy families in the Champaign-Urbana area than her own.

Early Monday morning, the 73-year-old Urbana woman and fellow pastor Jacqueline Davis-Minor drove the New Free Will Baptist Church bus to Stone Creek Church in Urbana, loaded it up with turkeys, then drove back to the Champaign church.

Then, they and other volunteers distributed the turkeys and grocery bags filled with other Thanksgiving dinner trimmings throughout the day.

"If I see a need, I try to do what I can to help," said the Baptist church associate minister, community activist, former educator — and now, Urbana mayor candidate.

"She has always been an advocate for the community and a voice for those who don't have a voice," said Davis-Minor, a member of St. Luke CME Church's ministerial staff.

"Along with being an activist, she's a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and she's always been a mentor to me. She's just a wonderful role model for any woman or anyone from a disadvantaged background ... who want to improve their lives through education and help their community."

****

Underwood was born in 1943 in Hernando, Miss., about 30 miles south of Memphis.

Her father, Herbert Miller, and mother, Sally Campbell Miller, divorced not long after Herbert returned from World War II.

Her mother moved her family further south to Cleveland, Miss., where she and other relatives worked as sharecroppers.

"If you were old enough to walk, you were old enough to work," said Underwood, who at age 4 and 5 carried a water dipper around to thirsty field hands who picked and chopped cotton.

"When the cotton was in the field, we all worked," continued Underwood, who only attended the "small, dilapidated" school four months out of the year. She and her siblings were also "home-schooled" by her grandmother, who was trained as a teacher.

When Underwood was 10, her mother moved to the Champaign area during the Great Migration and found work as a domestic helper.

"We came for a better life," said Underwood, who attended the all-black Willard School, while her younger sister attended Lawhead School (now Booker T. Washington School).

In 1960, Underwood graduated from Urbana High School, where she dreamed of being a teacher, a counselor or lawyer. But after marrying first husband, James Burnett, that same year, she put those dreams on hold to raise her five children and help support the family.

She went to work at Shelton Laundry in Urbana, making $1 an hour. She later worked clerical jobs at the University of Illinois — first at McKinley Health Center, then later in the English department, the Afro-American Studies Commission and the Office of Minority Student Affairs.

In the 1960s, Underwood was involved in the movement to integrate black and white students in the public school system. A few years after Urbana became the first school district in Illinois to implement a desegregation program, Underwood, at age 25, became the first African-American elected to its school board.

"I was part of the Dr. Ellis Subdivision, the first African-American subdivision in Urbana," said Underwood, who still lives there today. "I wanted my children and other people's children to have a better life."

****

Underwood served four terms for a total of 12 years, and served on the National Caucus of Black School Board members at that time.

After losing re-election in 1980, Underwood — now divorced from Burnett and married to current husband, Bishop King James Underwood — decided to focus on her college education. Underwood, who had been attending night courses for a number of years, earned her bachelor's degree in education, sociology and political science from Eastern Illinois University in 1983.

"It took me 14 years to get my degree," Underwood said with a laugh.

She didn't stop there. She went on to earn a law degree from Indiana University School of Law in 1987 and a master of science degree and specialist in education administration certificate from Eastern in 1988.

Back home, she failed the Illinois bar exam. So, she went back to work as a secretary at UI to pay off her law school debt.

Later, she worked as a counselor at Urbana Middle School. That experience inspired her to establish the Evelyn Burnett Underwood Instrumental Music Assistance Program, which provides instruments to disadvantaged and minority youths in the district.

Eventually, she returned to school and earned a doctorate in education (curriculum and instruction) at the UI in 2000.

That same year, Underwood became an ordained minister, something she studied and prepared for for five years. She and her husband, who was the regional bishop of congregations in several states, started the New Free Will Baptist Church, at 601 E. Grove St., back in 1989.

****

In 2001, Underwood became the first woman ever elected president of the Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana & Vicinity, once an all-male organization.

When she served as vice president, she worked with community members — of all backgrounds — to organize a prayer vigil when white supremacist leader Matt Hale spoke at the Champaign Public Library.

She also served as vice president of the Champaign County NAACP and as member of the Community Development Board of Directors, Coordinating Committee for Quality Education, the Champaign County Urban League, the Champaign County League of Women Voters and the Douglass Center Library Board, among others.

Today, Underwood and her husband host a cable access TV show called "On the Rock," and a radio program, called "On the Move: Focusing on the Truth and the Youth."

Now, Underwood said she's ready to take on a new challenge — running for mayor.

While she made unsuccessful bids for the Parkland College board of trustees and the Champaign County circuit clerk, she said she's only looking forward. She's upbeat about her chances and ability to make even more of a difference.

"There are a lot of things I'm interested in, and I feel I can do a good job in many of these areas," she said.