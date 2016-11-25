Tom's #Mailbag, Nov. 25, 2016

Thank you, mailbag readers, for some interesting questions. I, too, had wondered about that big booth at the top of the C section in the State Farm Center and about train horns that sometimes awaken me overnight when the windows are open.

Other topics: unsavory News-Gazette online advertising, the future of the WDWS radio center, holiday parking in downtown Champaign, and the usual bounty of questions about streets, road construction, traffic safety and congestion.

School zone speeding

“Unenforced school zones (in Champaign) such as the International Prep Academy, Stratton Elementary and the Early Childhood Center are conditioning drivers to ignore school zone speed limits altogether. Each morning I pass the International Prep Academy on my way to work. Absolutely nobody slows down in the school zone. I force myself to drive 20 to 25 mph between the school zone signs and every day I am passed by cars aggressively driving 35 to 45 mph. If these school zones are actually in effect, that is thousands of cars driving 15 to 25 mph over the speed limit past our schools each day.

“The schools mentioned are located on busy commute routes and seem to have very low levels of student foot traffic. Other than leaving it up to drivers to decide which school zones to ignore, what solutions can the school district or law enforcement reach?

“I worry that if a student were hit by a car in one of these zones there would be plenty of blame on those who turned a blind eye to speeding vehicles for years without reinforcement that speed should be reduced. Not to mention I am going to get rear-ended one of these days as the only person driving 20 mph on Kirby Avenue.”



Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said his department “does actively enforce speed limits in school zones. Officers are assigned to school zones by shift sergeants at the start of their shifts.

“We actually have more school zones to cover than officers working during these hours. So we strive to actively patrol three to four school zones by rotation daily with more rotations to schools located on or very close to arterial roads such as Prospect, Kirby and University to name a few.”

There are times officers do not make it to their assigned school zone because of a 911 call, he said.

“If we notice, or a citizen, crossing guard or school official notifies us of a problem, we’ll increase patrols within a particular area,” he said. “We also have the ability to add these locations to our STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) rotations. Our STEP program is grant-funded so officers working these detail do so on overtime and their primary focus is on specific traffic concerns and they are rarely pulled away from this duties.”

Train horn protocol

“I like to listen to a train whistle as much as the next guy. Having said that, is there any rhyme or reason on how often and how long the whistles are sounded? Sometimes it can get to be a bit much. Is there an official train whistle protocol or do the engineers get to decide?”

“Yes, there is both a rhyme and reason to it, and that is the federal Train Horn Rule,” said Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the Canadian National Railroad, the parent company of the Illinois Central, which runs through Champaign.

He included a link to the rule ... https://www.fra.dot.gov/Page/P0889

Reduced to its essence the law says: Sounding of the locomotive horn with two long blasts, one short blast and one long blast shall be initiated at a location so as to be in accordance with paragraph (b) of this section and shall be repeated or prolonged until the locomotive occupies the crossing. This pattern may be varied as necessary where crossings are spaced closely together.”

But there are exceptions.

“As you can see there is a prescribed sequence for the train horns which under the federal rule much be sounded at all public grade crossings,” Waldron said. “Train horns can also be sounded for other reasons as well, primarily if railroad workers are on the track, or if a train crew member sees a perceived emergency such as a trespasser on the tracks.

“Those train horn sounds, in cases of a trespasser, would not necessarily use the 2 long, 1 short, 1 long sequence.”

Unhappy with online advertising

“I am an online subscriber to The News-Gazette. When I read an article online, at the end of it are occasionally disgusting and/or suggestive pictures with odd taglines. If I opt to print the article, the same images print. Does The News-Gazette have the ability to eliminate this type of advertising online, or at least allow an article to be printed without them? It is reminiscent of the ‘fake news’ currently in the headlines.”

Your question prompted a change at The News-Gazette, said Publisher John Reed.

“Great question, and one worth expanding on just a bit. The world of digital advertising is constantly evolving, and local media companies like ours spend a fair bit of energy experimenting with new and different options for providing the revenue that is so critical to enabling the quality journalism our readers expect and deserve,” he said.

“The advertising content to which the question refers was one such experiment. From a purely financial perspective, it was successful. From a content perspective, perhaps not so much,” said Reed. “To that end, and spurred on by this reader’s question, we’re heading in a different direction. By the time the Mailbag is posted, we’ll be trying something different in that space.”

WDWS property

“If I remember right the WDWS building on South Neil Street was for sale. What happened there? What will be going there? Where is WDWS moving to?”

It’s not going anywhere, Reed said.

“The entire 10-acre property at the corner of Neil and Windsor, except for a small portion required to maintain our tower and transmitting facilities on the site, remains available for sale,” he said. “I would be remiss not to take the opportunity to point out that it’s the last parcel of its kind available inside the city of Champaign.

“With no firm sale or development plans in place at this time, it’s still business as usual at our radio center.”

Mysterious State Farm Center booth

“I was wondering what the room on the west side of State Farm Center (at the top of C-section) is used for.”

That is the original production booth for what was formerly known as the Assembly Hall, and it’s still in use, said Kevin Ullestad, the director of the State Farm Center.

“It is still used and still part of our future use of the facility,” he said. “When we do the west end shows, the theater shows, that is the principle space used for spotlights. The spotlights are still in that booth.

“And we also use that space as a production room, principally for lighting. We have lighting controls up there.”

Road coating

“What is the composition of the black sludge-like material that is being used as a mop on topping of many roads in Champaign County? I noticed that cement is added.”

Jeff Blue, the Champaign County highway engineer who oversees the county’s roads, said that “the material we use on the top of the roads for our seal coat program consists of an emulsified asphalt oil topped with a boiler slag which comes from the bottom of a coal-fired power plant.

“There is no cement, although sometimes the oil is referred to as asphalt cement.”

Downtown Champaign parking

“The new Fistfull of Dollars that came in today’s mail featured an attention-grabbing ad on its back page that was a shameless promo piece for downtown parking. Is it really necessary for the city of Champaign to use a full-page color ad to tell us that metered and garage parking in our city is ‘friendly, plentiful and convenient!’?

“How much did the city pay for this ad, Tom? Remember in the good old days a few years ago when downtown parking was free for the weeks of the holiday season? I don’t suppose the grinches in the City Building will consider reinstating that lovely holiday tradition, do you?”

Last things first.

There will be free parking during December in the Hill Street Parking Deck (Hill and Randolph streets), “as a thank you for patronizing Downtown businesses,” the city Public Works Department announced this week.

“People who spend $5 or more at any downtown business or restaurant are eligible for one free visit in the parking deck, up to four hours on the same day as their purchase. The offer is limited to one free visit in the deck per day between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said the city announcement. “As always, parking in the deck is free on Saturdays and Sundays.”

As for the ad in the shopper, Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said he’s glad someone noticed it.

“This is the second time we’ve used this ad in the magazine. It has also appeared in full color in The News-Gazette several times,” he said. “To answer your question, unlike other funds in the city, the parking fund is an enterprise fund. That means that money generated from parking is used to pay all expenses — personnel, supplies, credit card fees, vehicles, equipment, etc.

“Therefore it is in our interest to spend money on advertising the availability of parking. The advertisement does not just promote downtown parking, but the entire parking system in downtown and Campustown. It informs the reader about how to read the meters, the different time limits, the availability of covered parking, and the new MobileMeter app.”

Koester said the city still gets questions about its parking system “and are informing people that the Hill Street Parking Deck is a public facility, not just for use by the M2 building, even though it was opened in 2009. We advertise in several places including the News-Gazette, IlliniHQ, Smile Politely, Daily Illini, Thrifty Nickel, and others as appropriate.”

Every year, he said, the city offers free parking in the parking deck as a way to encourage people to visit downtown businesses and restaurants.

“We have not offered free on-street parking in several years,” he said. “Last December 843 people took advantage of the December promotion, which offered up to four hours of free parking ($3).”

The city of Urbana is offering up to two hours of free parking in its downtown parking deck (at Main Street and Broadway Avenue) from Thanksgiving through New Years Day.



Stoplight needed?

“If there ever was an intersection that needs a stoplight, it’s near Urbana High School at the corner of Vine and Washington. There’s always a wait and a near-accident. Is there anyone that a concerned citizen can contact to make this happen?”

Requests for stop lights (traffic signals) can be sent to the Urbana Public Works Department, said Urbana Public Works Director Bill Gray.

“The Public Works Department will consider the request by analyzing relevant crash reports and performing an operational overview of the intersection. If Public Works determines there are safety or operation performance issues that can be addressed by installing a traffic signal they will perform a traffic signal warrant analysis using the national guidelines found in the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices,” he said.

Urbana has several intersections that currently warrant traffic signals but operate satisfactorily and safely under multi-way stop control, especially given our relatively short morning and evening rush hours, said Gray.

“We take the installation of traffic signals seriously given they usually require additional land acquisition, are quite costly to install and can result in an increase in the number and severity of crashes at an intersection when compared to an all-way stop intersection,” he said.

Interstate 74 pavement work

“On Interstate 74, west of Champaign, the shoulder appears to have been oiled and chipped for about half a mile, and also on the entrance and exit ramps of the Mahomet exit. Why do they do that in those areas?”

Kensil Garnett, the IDOT deputy director and region 3 engineer, said that District 5 Studies and Plans Engineer Scott Neihart reported that the shoulders in question were not resurfaced in the areas that will overlap with the Interstate 74/Interstate 57 interchange reconstruction project.

“This was done to save money by not placing new shoulders that would be removed in conjunction with the reconstruction project three years later. A cover and seal coat was placed in those area as a way to preserve the existing shoulders until the reconstruction project begins,” he said.

And the shoulders at the Illinois 47 ramps were not milled and resurfaced as a way of reducing the cost on the overall project.

“A cover and seal coat was also placed in this area as a way to preserve the existing shoulders. The estimated cost saved is approximately $273,000,” Garnett said.



In-town traffic congestion

“Is there any plan to handle congestion on University, Springfield, Green and/or Kirby during rush hour? There are times of day when traffic is bad. I’m wondering if there is any recognition by the cities and university, and if so, if there is a plan to deal with it.”

Ashlee McLaughlin, transportation planer with the Champaign-Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study, took on your question.

The Illinois Department of Transportation maintains an interactive web map of Average Daily Traffic Counts and can display some historic data: http://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/gai.htm?mt=aadt

“The above map indicates the average daily traffic on several segments on University, Springfield, and Green has decreased over the last 10 years,” she said, although she acknowledged she doesn’t know which segments are of a particular interest.

Additional data on turning movement counts can be found for specific intersections on the CUUATS Open Data Portal ... http://data.cuuats.org/datasets/dab57e34382646a197e91812d60b206e_1?uiTab...

A 2013 University District Traffic Circulation Study also identified an overall reduction in traffic flow on the major University corridors but noted several intersections at the University Districts’ periphery that experienced congestion during peak hours ... http://www.ccrpc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/CATS-university-district...

McLaughlin also said that the now-stalled, multimillion-dollar MCORE project (http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-11-10/mcore-project-delayed-...) could alleviate some congestion.

“While the five separate MCORE projects may not encapsulate all the areas the reader is asking about in terms of congestion, the overall motivation of the MCORE projects is to increase mobility between the cities’ downtown centers and the university, in part by encouraging more walking, biking, and transit use in order to reduce the volume of cars on the roadways in and around the MCORE project area,” she said. “Green Street from U.S. 45 to 4th Street and Wright Street to Race Street are included in MCORE Projects 1, 2, and 5.”

Further, she said, the Illinois Department of Transportation has Springfield Avenue from Prospect Avenue to Wright Street programmed for resurfacing and ADA improvements in FY 2018. http://cuuats.org/tip/



No age discrimination

“These ads I see for Here and West Quad apartments on campus. Are they for students only or can I, a 44-year-old, rent there too? Might be fun.”

The folks at HERE apartments say they happily rent “to anyone who passes our application. There are certain documents required to sign but anyone who passes can live at HERE!”

The majority of their tenants attend the University of Illinois or Parkland College, both as undergrads and graduate students.

So I’m not sure you’d fit in as someone more than twice the age of their average resident, but imagine what you would learn. Sounds like a potential book, the old fish out of water story.