What's in a Name? Loyola Academy Ramblers

Photo by: The News-Gazette The shield of Loyola Academy.

Loyola Academy, which takes the field for Saturday night's Class 8A title game against Maine South at Memorial Stadium, is nicknamed the Ramblers.

Loyola, located today in Willmette, first opened in 1909 in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood in close proximity to the Loyola University campus on the city's north side.

Ramblers is derived directly from the university's name for its athletic teams.

In the old days, most schools were known by their colors, so Loyola was known as Maroon and Gold. According to the Loyola University library, in 1926, because the football team traveled extensively — or rambled — across the country to play games, it earned the nickname Ramblers. The name stuck for the school's varsity sports even after the university dropped football in 1930. Loyola Academy also adopted the nickname for its sports programs.

The university at one time used a mascot known as Bo Rambler. Bo was a hobo wearing Loyola gear, though many found that using a homeless man as a mascot wasn't fitting for the university. In the 1990s, the school decided to go with a wolf as its mascot as wolves are known to be associated with St. Ignatius of Loyola.

The high school, though, has not followed suit.

"We have never adopted any sort of mascot with our Ramblers," Loyola Academy athletic director Pat Mahoney said. "We stick with the Ramblers name. We stick pretty much with the logo and colors."