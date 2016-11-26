Are you feeling charitable?

With the help of the United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, The News-Gazette asked local nonprofits to tell the public their greatest needs going into the holiday season and where/how the public can send help.

Here is a summary from those that responded:

PRAIRIE CENTER

A provider of prevention, education, treatment, and counseling services to people with addiction issues, its greatest need is for items that make residential client stays more comfortable and activity-filled, such as adult coloring books, construction paper, colored pencils, markers, paints, brushes, and board games.

It can also use snack items and personal care items such as toothpaste and deodorant for its clients and gift certificates to big box stores and groceries to help keep up with supplies. Donations can be dropped off or mailed.

Addresses: 122 Hill St., Champaign, IL 61820; 718 Killarney, Urbana, IL 61801, and 1222 E. Voorhees, Danville, IL 61834.

WESLEY FOOD PANTRY

This pantry helps feed folks who can't put food on the table, and it needs donations to buy nutritious groceries. It has a $10,000 matching challenge running through the end of the year, and donations count double.

Address: 1203 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61802 or wesleypantry.org/donate.html

HERMES CLINIC

This student-run free clinic serves the uninsured and medically under-served, and it needs donations to help pay for lab testing, which isn't funded by any other sources.

Address: Multicultural Health Center at Orchard Downs, 2040 S. Orchard St., Apt. A, Urbana, IL 61801.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY FOUNDATION

This foundation supports the library, and one its main objectives is raising money to buy the lot at the corner of Green and Race streets to provide a welcoming entrance to the library.

Address: 210 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801 or online at urbanafreelibrary.org/donate-now

TAP IN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

This academic enrichment organization would appreciate donations to help purchase afternoon snacks for its after-school program and its head start school.

Address: 2011 Round Barn Road, Champaign, IL 61821

FAMILY SERVICE OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

With eight programs serving people of all ages, it could really use some help paying for a transportation program that helps seniors who no longer drive get where they need to go, mostly to their medical appointments.

Address: 405 S. State St., Champaign, IL 61820 or famservcc.org

NO CHILD UNLOVED INC.

An organization that primarily helps children who are abused or in trauma, it provides care packages, teddy bears and services. It needs donations, because a lack of funding forced a recent cut-back to crisis response only.

Address: 203 S. Main St., Gifford, IL 61847 or nochildunloved.org

PIATT COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

This agency that provides services for people with developmental disabilities, substance abuse treatment and counseling/psychiatric services has a need for donations to help fund updated counseling tools and resources.

Address: 1921 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 61856 or piattmhc.org/how-to-donate

BIRTHRIGHT

A provider of help to pregnant girls and women, it could use gift cards to any store that sells diapers and gift cards to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.

Address: 201 W. Springfield Ave., Suite 206, Champaign, IL 61820 or birthright.org

PRAIRIE RIVERS NETWORK

Illinois' advocate for clean water is seeking help supporting the restoration of Monarch butterfly habitat across the state.

Address: 1902 Fox Drive, Suite G, Champaign, IL 61820 or prairierivers.org/monarch

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS YMCA

Fostering cause-driven student leaders who make an impact, it needs support for its La Linea multi-language help line.

Address: 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61820 or universityymca.org/support_us

FRIENDS OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FOOD PANTRY

An organization affiliated with Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center, it needs donations to help fund its healthy food distributions to needy families at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Address: 106 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. Make checks payable to CIMIC; memo: food pantry.

CUNNINGHAM CHILDREN'S HOME

This organization that helps kids suffering from emotional and behavioral challenges caused by abuse, neglect and mental illness could most use help buying gifts for 350 kids for Christmas.

Addresses: 1301 N. Cunninghan Ave., Urbana, IL 61802 or cunninghamhome.org/donate

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS YWCA

Dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, it needs money for staffing to support its Women in Leadership internship program.

Address: 1001 S. Wright St., 2nd floor, Champaign, IL 61820 or http://www.ywcauofi.org/donate

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FOREST PRESERVE FRIENDS FOUNDATION

This charitable and educational arm of the county forest preserve said its largest need is help purchasing pond repair equipment for the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve to restore fish habitat and garden beauty.

Address: Forest Preserve Friends Foundation, PO Box 1040, Mahomet, IL 61853 or ccfpd.org/foundation

PROSPERITY GARDENS

This organization strives to provide access to affordable, locally grown produce for all and employment opportunities for youths at its urban farm. Contributions will help with its 2017 Beardsley Park urban farm expansion and mobile market program.

Address: 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820

YOUTH & FAMILY PEER SUPPORT ALLIANCE

A peer-led support organization for parents of kids with mental health challenges, it needs donations to launch a statewide website that links families with educational resources, child-serving providers and parent connections.

Address: 121 E. Congress, Suite C, Rantoul, IL 61866

GREATER CHAMPAIGN COUNTY AMBUCS

It takes just over $600 for this organization dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities to provide each of its AmTryke therapeutic tricycles and wheelchair ramps, and each donation helps fill more of the need.

Address: P.O. Box 592, Urbana, IL 61803 or thegccambucs.org

CHURCH WOMEN UNITED CLOTHING CENTER

Since 1979, this center has provided clothing and linens to people in need, and it needs donations to help provide new socks and underwear.

Address: Norma Shafer, 409 E. Grove, Rantoul, IL 61866

GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Its biggest needs are for more volunteer leaders and for membership and uniform assistance so more financially disadvantaged girls can participate in scouting.

Address: Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Champaign Service Center, 1001 S. Wright St., Room 1, Champaign, IL 61820 or getyourgirlpower.org/give

RAPE ADVOCACY, COUNSELING & EDUCATION SERVICES

RACES, on limited services due to the state budget impasse, provides a 24-hour crisis hotline and 24-hour medical advocacy program. Donations are needed to help restore legal advocacy, counseling and prevention education programs.

Address: 300 S. Broadway, Lincoln Square Suite 154-A, Urbana, IL 61801 or cu-races.org/donate

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY COURT-APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES

CASA, which provides trained advocates and legal representation for hundreds of children in the court system who have been abused or neglected, needs donations to fill a position that is empty due to a funding cut.

Address: 154C Lincoln Square, Urbana, IL 61801 or casa4kids.org

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY HEALTH CARE CONSUMERS

This organization that works for quality, affordable health care said even with the Affordable Care Act, many people can't afford prescription medicine. Its seeking donations to a special Rx fund to help provide people with emergency help paying for medications, with the average level of assistance being $11 per person.

Address: 44 E. Main St. Suite 208, Champaign, IL 61820 or donate to the fund through crowdrise.com/PrescriptionAssistance/fundraiser/cchcc

CRISIS NURSERY

An "island of safety" dedicated to prevention of child abuse and neglect and 24-hour emergency care for children, this agency needs donations to fund its services and programs.

Address: 1309 W. Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801 or crisisnursery.net

THE CHORALE

Donations are sought to provide more $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors planning to study music in college.

Address: 2507 Appaloosa Lane, Mahomet, IL 61853 or thechorale.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DANVILLE

This organization is in dire need of volunteers to help with its rehab work and ReStore, or asks for donation to carry out its work.

Address: 121 N. Walnut St., Danville, IL 61832.

DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES CENTER

This agency that provides services and support for people with developmental disabilities needs donations to help make up for inadequate state funding to meet its program needs.

Address: 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821 or dsc-illinois.org

PROMISE HEALTHCARE

This parent organization of Frances Nelson Health Center and SmileHealthy dental program provides primary medical and dental care and behavioral health services to people regardless of their ability to pay. Its greatest need is financial support to care for the uninsured.

Address: 819 Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61820 or promisehealth.org/donate-volunteer

COURAGE CONNECTION

This agency needs support to carry on its work helping victims of domestic violence. One specific need for donations is money for basic shelter necessities, such as towels, sheets and pillows.

Address: 508 E. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820 or courageconnection.org

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

This agency seeks donations to help care for homeless pets.

Address: 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802 or cuhumane.org

DAILY BREAD SOUP KITCHEN

Its volunteers feed more than 200 people on $100 a day, and donations help foot the bill.

Address: PO Box 648, Champaign, IL 61824-0648 or dailybreadsoupkitchen.com

EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK

The primary food source for food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters in 17 counties, the foodbank will promote a Day of Giving on Nov. 29 with food and fund drives, and hopes the community will join in.

See: eifoodbank.org/dayofgiving/whatisdag.html

Address: 2405 North Shore Drive, Urbana, IL 61802 or http://www.eifoodbank.org

THE READING GROUP

This is a not-for-profit learning center that provides specialized reading services for children and adults who struggle with learning disabilities, reading disorders, and dyslexia. Its greatest need is for cash donations to fund scholarships to provide reading services for underserved students in Champaign County.

Address: 3011-A Village Office Place, Champaign, IL 61822 or readinggroup.org

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

With more than 60 percent of its budget supported through donors and sponsors, the orchestra most needs money for its operating budget.

Address: 701 Devonshire Drive, C-24, Champaign, IL 61820.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS

This agency strives to provide children facing adversity with enduring one-to-one relationships to change their lives for the better and needs donations to support its matches and create new ones.

Address: 310 W. William St., Decatur, IL 62522 c/o Tonya Larry or bbbscil.org/donate.htm