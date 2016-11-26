Chances to help out charities are abundant

CHAMPAIGN — Sweaters usually make nice gifts, but have you thought larger?

Through gifts to nonprofit organizations and agencies serving the local area, you can help build wheelchair ramps, feed the hungry, provide rides to medical appointments for seniors who no longer drive and medicine and lab tests for the needy. You can help the abused and depressed, repair a park pond, restore a habitat for Monarch butterflies and do a lot more.

No donation is too small, according to Joan Dixon, executive director of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, a Champaign-based philanthropic organization.

Nonprofits have scraped by, many on lowered funding and unable to fill vacant positions, Dixon said. She knows several executive directors of these groups who haven't taken salaries in months.

Yet they've continued to meet their missions and fill needs in their communities, "because it was the right thing to do," she said.

"They're treading water," Dixon said. "Some that had some funding come through, it wasn't all the funding that they were due, and I believe the payments were still low."