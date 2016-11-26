Columbus Day out, Indigenous People Day in?

CHAMPAIGN — While it's been at least a decade since Unit 4 referred to the second Monday as Columbus Day, the day off from school could soon get a new name:

Indigenous People Day.

During the school board's recent annual review of the 2017-18 calendar, board President Chris Kloeppel suggested the name change. Instead of being labeled a "fall holiday," the new name could give the district a chance to recognize Native Americans and other indigenous people, he said.

"It's not about what Columbus did, but about acknowledging that Native Americans were here first and taking time to recognize that," Kloeppel said. "It allows people to think about the heritage of our country and reflect."

Kloeppel said the proposal isn't the board's way of igniting a movement to change the name of the federal holiday but rather another chance to "actively educate our kids."

"We're not pushing any celebrations. It allows us the opportunity to give pause and embrace the fact that America is a melting pot," he said.

In recent years, several major American cities — Phoenix, Denver, Seattle and Minneapolis among them — have changed the name of the holiday to Indigenous People Day. Earlier this year, Vermont's governor did the same, by way of an executive proclamation.

Greg Stock, who teaches U.S. history at Centennial High School, said he has noticed curriculum evolve in the past 15 to 20 years in the way students learn about Columbus.

"He's still talked about, but not in an as heroic a way," said Stock, who's also a member of the Champaign City Council.

But Stock, a member of Unit 4's calendar committee, believes changing the name to Indigenous People Day may lead to confusion.

"I appreciate the idea and the sentiment, but I'm not sure what awareness we're really raising with using that term," he said. "... If we really want to recognize indigenous people, we should do that through curriculum and teaching, which we already do."