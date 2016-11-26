Danos seeking recount

Photo by: Provided George Danos of Champaign, Democratic challenger for Champaign County auditor.

URBANA — Champaign County Democratic auditor candidate George Danos said Saturday he intends to seek a discovery recount after losing to incumbent Republican auditor John Farney by a mere 36 votes.

The final results were released Tuesday.

“The election results were gratifying, as I (presumably) fell just short of toppling the incumbent auditor, something that has not been done in Champaign County for 40 years. I make no prediction as to the result of this election audit. As a numbers guy and an auditor at heart, I feel duty bound to perform this check on our vote-counting system in a general way as well as to provide assurance to my supporters that each and every one of their votes is counted.”

“A 0.04 percent spread is far below the threshold that triggers recount law, is less than one-tenth of that

which separates the President-elect from Secretary Clinton in Michigan, and represents one vote per three precincts in Champaign County,” Danos said in an email to The News-Gazette and other media outlets Saturday afternoon.

Farney defeated Danos for auditor four years ago by 2,036 votes.



