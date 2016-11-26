Nonprofit plans to sell sense of independence

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Raymond T. Anderson, Urbana, right, tries the OrCam MyEye camera glasses at Pace, Inc., in Urbana on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2016. at left is Mindy Haile, Champaign, who taking a turn trying the glasses. ---anderson was trying the facial recognition feature. Image

CHAMPAIGN — The way Nancy McClellan-Hickey explains it, technology increases independence.

And what better way to get the right helpful high-tech equipment into the hands of people with disabilities than to provide a shop where they can try out what works best for them?

Introducing Access Alley, the planned new in-agency store of PACE Inc. Center for Independent Living, Urbana.

The nonprofit PACE is all about helping people with disabilities increase or maintain their independence, and its greatest need for donations going into the holiday season is with help buying technology devices to stock its planned Access Alley, according to McClellan-Hickey, the longtime executive director.

"We have always demonstrated equipment and we have always distributed amplified phones free for people who qualified for phones," she said.

PACE also has low-vision equipment and other sorts of devices and has begun gathering it up, but needs more.

It wants to fill the store with assistive devices that people can try before they buy.

PACE wants some items to sell, some to give away and hopes also to be able to help eligible buyers find funding for items they can't quite afford to increase their independent living, McClellan-Hickey said.

Proceeds from sales will go back into PACE and eventually help support other services, she said.

"We want to have more equipment to show people, and we want to increase our sustainability," McClellan-Hickey said.