They're lighting up the night

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette City of Champaign Council member Will Kyles, left, and mayor Deb Frank Feinen places lights on the city truck Wednesday Nov. 23, 2016 that will be used in the Annual Parade of Lights, this Saturday November 26, 2016 in Downtown Champaign. council members gathered at the Public Works Center to decorate the vehicle.

Today's 16th annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights has more events that ever. "This year (the day) has nearly doubled in size from last year," Champaign Center Partnership Marketing and Events Coordinator Jessica Hannah said. The events center on the parade's tree at Neil and Main streets, with the 6 p.m. parade the numero uno thing to see. Erin Lippitz, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership, says there's something for everyone. "It looks like a record lineup," Lippitz said, and it may grow. "I don't encourage changing the lineup again, but the more the merrier," she said. The lineup for today's event, courtesy staff writer Paul Wood:

1. Champaign Center Partnership

2. Lead police car

3. Grand Marshal Amanda McGrory

4. Rantoul Marching Eagles

5. Sponsor Christie Clinic

6. AMVETS Post 3

7. Mentoring Young Sistas

8. Champaign City Council

9. United Way

10. Fisher Fair Queen

11. Illini Radio Group

12. Prairie Dragon Paddlers

13. Girl Scouts Troop 2229

14. Busey Bank and Special Olympics

15. Tatman's Towing

16. Bob Ogle and Caden Gould

17. Dish Passionate

18. Servpro

19. Second Wind Running Club

20. Villas of Holly Brook Monticello

21. Villas of Holly Brook Savoy

22. Switchgrass Tiny Homes

23. Orpheum Children's Museum

24. Illini Radio Group 2

25. Wells and Wells Construction Co.

26. Matt Difanis RE/MAX

27. Power School of Gymnastics

28. Ragstock

29. CU MTD

30. Noble Horse/Comic Book Characters

31. Rotary Club of Champaign

32. Centennial Chargers Cheerleaders

33. World Famous Lawn Rangers

34. SJ Broadcasting

35. Carle Arrow Ambulance

36. Champaign Park District

37. Champaign Central Dance Team

38. Chris' Water Gardens

39. Fox Champaign

40. Twin City Derby Girls

41. Girl Scouts 2020/Reynolds Towing

42. Lon Pitcher Antique Fire Engine

43. Greater Champaign County Ambucs

44. USPRO United Services

45. Champaign County Fair Queen

46. Champaign Urbana Baseball Stalwarts

47. Champaign Fire Department

48. First Financial Bank

49. Santa

