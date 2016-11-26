They're lighting up the night
Today's 16th annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights has more events that ever. "This year (the day) has nearly doubled in size from last year," Champaign Center Partnership Marketing and Events Coordinator Jessica Hannah said. The events center on the parade's tree at Neil and Main streets, with the 6 p.m. parade the numero uno thing to see. Erin Lippitz, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership, says there's something for everyone. "It looks like a record lineup," Lippitz said, and it may grow. "I don't encourage changing the lineup again, but the more the merrier," she said. The lineup for today's event, courtesy staff writer Paul Wood:
1. Champaign Center Partnership
2. Lead police car
3. Grand Marshal Amanda McGrory
4. Rantoul Marching Eagles
5. Sponsor Christie Clinic
6. AMVETS Post 3
7. Mentoring Young Sistas
8. Champaign City Council
9. United Way
10. Fisher Fair Queen
11. Illini Radio Group
12. Prairie Dragon Paddlers
13. Girl Scouts Troop 2229
14. Busey Bank and Special Olympics
15. Tatman's Towing
16. Bob Ogle and Caden Gould
17. Dish Passionate
18. Servpro
19. Second Wind Running Club
20. Villas of Holly Brook Monticello
21. Villas of Holly Brook Savoy
22. Switchgrass Tiny Homes
23. Orpheum Children's Museum
24. Illini Radio Group 2
25. Wells and Wells Construction Co.
26. Matt Difanis RE/MAX
27. Power School of Gymnastics
28. Ragstock
29. CU MTD
30. Noble Horse/Comic Book Characters
31. Rotary Club of Champaign
32. Centennial Chargers Cheerleaders
33. World Famous Lawn Rangers
34. SJ Broadcasting
35. Carle Arrow Ambulance
36. Champaign Park District
37. Champaign Central Dance Team
38. Chris' Water Gardens
39. Fox Champaign
40. Twin City Derby Girls
41. Girl Scouts 2020/Reynolds Towing
42. Lon Pitcher Antique Fire Engine
43. Greater Champaign County Ambucs
44. USPRO United Services
45. Champaign County Fair Queen
46. Champaign Urbana Baseball Stalwarts
47. Champaign Fire Department
48. First Financial Bank
49. Santa
NOTE: Visit news-gazette.com for a photo gallery from tonight's parade
