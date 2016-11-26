Top of the Morning, Nov. 26, 2016

Photo by: John Dixon photos/The News-Gazette ALAH High School band parents wave goodbye as the bus carrying the Knights to Florida leaves the parking lot at the school in Arthur on Friday. Image

Be it flutes or fundraising, the band at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond is good at what it does.

On Friday morning, a bus carrying 48 motivated musicians took off from Arthur bound for Florida, where ALAH will mix a performance with much pleasure over a long weekend. It's the first out-of-state trip by the band at the 2-year-old school in Douglas County.

"Hopefully the kids will get some sleep on the way down," band director Rick Moma said before departure. "We have a lot to do."

Today, the Knights will hit up Disney's Epcot Center. On Sunday, it's off to the Magic Kingdom to march on Main Street during the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade. On Monday, they'll enjoy Hollywood Studios before boarding the bus at 9:30 p.m. for the ride home. On Wednesday, they'll return to school.

Whew.

"We wanted these kids to have an experience they won't forget," said Moma, who plans to organize trips every four years so "everyone who participates in band can go on one."

The band had to raise about $50,000 to pull it off. Area businesses, alumni and parents pitched in during an impressive yearlong push.

The result: five days of bonding for kids who not long ago attended different high schools.

"The band has been a catalyst. They've shown the rest of the school how to come together," Moma said. "It's almost like they've never been at separate high schools."