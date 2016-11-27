Answering the call: 'I had to go'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Dean Dempsey was born and raised on the Navajo Nation.

DANVILLE — Dean Dempsey has been monitoring Facebook for posts about the Dakota Access Pipeline protest more closely since returning from the front lines about a week ago.

The Danville man and member of the Navajo Nation could only spend a few days at the Sacred Stone Camp in Cannon Ball, N.D. — the site of demonstrations, going on for nearly eight months now.

But, he said, the experience made him more determined to raise awareness about the danger he believes the 1,172-mile pipeline poses and efforts by Native Americans and others to stop its construction near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

"This whole thing started with racism (against Native Americans), the racism that's been going on for 500 years now," said Dempsey, referring to federal laws and policies — and lack of oversight at times — that, he says, have taken away land and resources and inhibited Native Americans from not only thriving but surviving.

Dempsey pointed out the pipeline was originally supposed to go through Bismarck, N.D., then deemed too dangerous because it would go too close people's homes. So, it was rerouted 50 miles to the south, putting it within a half a mile of the reservation.

"They didn't want the pipeline ... so they sent it down to the reservation," he said, referring to the mostly-Caucasian populated capital city. "They said, 'They won't say anything.' (The Sioux Nation) did say something, and now it's to this point."

'I had to go'

When the $3.8 billion pipeline — developed by Energy Transfer Partners — is complete, it's been estimated to carry 470,000 gallons of crude oil a day from fields in North Dakota across that state, South Dakota and Iowa to a refinery in southern Illinois. Developers have said it's a safer method of transporting the oil than by trucks.

However, the Sioux Tribe and other opponents argue that if the pipeline bursts — as others have at some point — oil would leak and contaminate the Missouri River and Lake Oahe, the reservation's only water supply.

To many Native Americans, water is not only a life-giving source to them, their crops and other food sources, but also integral to their culture and rituals. Dempsey said many see themselves as children of Mother Earth, interconnected with all the land, sky and water, and as stewards of the earth, who feel a responsibility to protect it.

In April, tribe elders established the camp and put out a call for help — a call that's been answered by thousands, including other tribal nations, environmental activists and celebrities.

Dempsey also felt compelled to join the demonstrations in North Dakota, He was born and raised in Arizona on the Navajo Reservation. Its inhabitants have long suffered serious health problems, which have been linked to water contamination from years of uranium mining and toxic waste spills.

However, Dempsey wasn't able to go until a couple of weeks ago, when his family was scheduled to take a vacation to Florida.

"I just told my wife that I had to go," he said, adding she understood.

He called his friend, John Dreher — a former Danville resident who now lives in Terre Haute, Ind. — to go along. Dreher, who is part Crow, agreed, and the two set off on Nov. 12.

'Small community'

Sacred Stone Camp is nestled in a small valley on the Dakota prairie. When he and Dreher drove over a hill, Dempsey caught his breath at the sight of hundreds of campsites — teepees, tents, small campfires, dining tents, even a small medical center and school.

"It's like a small community," he said, adding security officials told them there were about 8,800 people at the camp.

At night, the two men watched a steady caravan of vehicles drive into the camp until the gates closed at 2 a.m. Many waited outside, parking on the side of the road, until the gates opened three hours later.

"The feeling there was so wonderful, so spiritual," Dempsey said, adding it was awe-inspiring to see people of different ethnicities, religions and walks of life joining together in show of solidarity.

"We don't say protest," he said. "We say (that) we're protectors. We're trying to protect the water for ... not just the tribe but for millions of people — everyone south of there down to Missouri, into the Mississippi (River), into other rivers. When that pipeline breaks and contaminates the water, it's going to affect millions of people hundreds of miles away."

At 6 a.m. each morning, Dempsey woke to the crackle of a loudspeaker.

"Wake up, wake up, water protectors. Wake up, Sundancers, Christians. Dust off your Bibles. Polish your crosses. It's a beautiful day to be alive," he said, recalling the words of a Lakota elder, speaking from a hill where tribe veterans have pitched their tents and the Sacred Fire burns.

Then others were invited up to share a morning song or prayer, Dempsey said.

Then, the elders held a pipe ceremony, passing the pipe four times.

"Each time, they said a prayer," Dempsey said. First for the water protectors, second for the water, next for the government, police and their families and finally, for Mother Earth, "that she heals quickly from all the fracking damage and all the stuff we do to her."

Dempsey said people continued to share songs, prayers and messages of encouragement over the loudspeaker throughout the day. They also encouraged volunteers to shake hands and get to know one another.

But he and Dreher also heard the sounds of police or military helicopters and planes that circled the camp from early in the morning to late into the night. Dempsey said the planes were flying so low that he could see the pilots' faces.

'Shot in the back'

Before people are allowed to demonstrate, they are sent to a large, dome-shaped structure in the center of camp.

"They're trained on how to be protectors and not get upset when someone's standing there with a billy club or gun pointing at you, how to speak to them with encouraging words for them instead of cussing and screaming ... and how to keep a positive attitude," Dempsey said.

He wanted to participate in the actions. "But my obligations didn't allow me to," said Dempsey, the father of two young children.

Instead, he supported the efforts in other ways — helping to build small shelters and stack wood in anticipation of the wintry weather and making a large pot of soup and feeding hungry demonstrators.

Dempsey said the majority of demonstrators appeared to be in their teens and 20s. Mixed in were younger and older people, a Catholic priest, nuns and a monk. Most of the time, they sat in groups singing songs and praying — including for the police officers and National Guard soldiers.

"They would tell them they loved them ... and that they hoped they would see one day that what they were doing wasn't just hurting the people standing in front of them but millions of people, including their children and grandchildren."

Violence has erupted several times, including in late October when activists tried to create a second camp. Police officers in riot gear used pepper spray and rubber bullets on the crowd and arrested 140 people, and a few protesters retaliated by setting fires and throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails, according to news reports.

Dempsey met some of the protesters who were arrested and heard stories of how they were put in dog kennels when the jail cells filled up.

"Some had been shot in the back," he said. "One had been shot at point-blank range in the chest and was still coughing up blood."

During the most recent clash that started Sunday night and went into the next morning, police fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters after they tried to move a truck from a bridge over the river separating the camp and police. A 21-year-old female demonstrator's arm was mangled in explosion, though police and protesters disagree on who caused it.

'Unreal to me'

While Dempsey didn't witness any violence, he said just one week prior to that incident on his second day at the camp, he watched a group of 50 or so demonstrators walk to the bridge.

"They sat down and started praying," he said, adding several burned-out vehicles were parked on the structure.

Then a police officer's voice came over a loudspeaker and ordered them off the bridge. When they didn't move after the second warning, the officer threatened to arrest them.

"The fourth time, the police came out of the vehicles ... in riot gear with their AR-16s and shotguns and what I thought were fire extinguishers. They were actually bottles of mace. Just seeing them lined up in their riot gear threatening military action, it was unreal to me," said Dempsey, who watched the protesters finish their prayers, stand up and go back to camp

"It's been really hard for me to be here, where I can't really do anything," Dempsey said of the recent violence. "But I pray for them every morning. And when I get Facebook messages from people I met there about what's going on, I sometimes have to pull over and get out of my truck and kneel down and say a prayer for the water protectors — and the police because they don't know what they're doing."

And by raising awareness about the protest, he hopes to build up support for the Sioux Tribe and their allies.

"When I was there, they were running low on medical supplies," he said. "They're also trying to prepare for winter so they can continue fighting. ... They're not just protecting their water. It's self-preservation. Every Native American tribe, every indigenous nation, knows this struggle and has been fighting this fight."