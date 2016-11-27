The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Nov. 27, 2016

In the third and final chapter of our miniseries, we asked 10 local folks to share the story of a random act of kindness they witnessed this year.

VALENA CLAIBORNE

Outreach Director, Windsor Road Christian Church

"A few gal friends and I had anxiously anticipated the night of a well-known production at the Virginia Theatre — 'That's What She Said' — and the day had finally arrived. Sadly, one of our gals couldn't make it so I found myself with an extra ticket. Being the laid-back person I am, I told my friend 'Let's just see what God does with the ticket' and off we went.

"Upon arriving and parking her car, the friend I was meeting had to do the one-two check in the mirror, as all us ladies do, to make sure the makeup and hair were flawless. As she got out of the car, a lady complimented her. Now, this is huge because these days, us women do not pour into one another as much as we should. My friend smiled, thanked her, then offered her the extra ticket I was carrying. She accepted and off they walked to meet me at the front door.

"What made this moment so special is that this was Mary's first theater experience. I learned that Mary has suffered from a history of repeated trauma, including burying both of her children, and to top it all off, Mary is homeless. All I did in the creation of this moment was give Mary a ticket; the greatest act of kindness I saw that night was Mary allowing me, a complete stranger, into her world, trusting me with her story, her heart. She was truly selfless.

"Today, we live in such a guarded society that lacks trust. Mary reminded me of the importance of sharing something more than tangible things. She reminded me to share love and kindness."

CASH COOK

Former police chief of Catlin, Fithian, Oakwood

"I was out by myself shopping for something and stopped at a Steak 'n Shake to get lunch. As I was sitting in a booth waiting to order, I noticed a female looking at me and smiling. After a few minutes, she left with two kids. As she walked by, she said 'Have a good day' and I replied 'Thanks.'

"After I ordered, the server told me the bill was paid by a women when leaving. I looked around but she was gone.

"I'm a Navy veteran and had on a ball cap with USN on it with an anchor. I know the lady does not know me as we just moved to the area. The only thing she knew was that I was a veteran and she wanted to show her appreciation for my service. It made my day."

JACKIE WALK

Area Director

Special Olympics Illinois

"At our bocce event, we had two teams competing against each other — one team of older athletes from Good Shepherd Manor, the other a young team from Mahomet. It was the Mahomet athletes' first year competing and they were very new to this sport.

"The athletes from Good Shepherd Manor took it upon themselves to throw the competition and help the younger athletes learn the game. The entire match, Good Shepherd showed Mahomet how to throw the ball and score points; never once did they think of themselves and winning the match. It was one of the best examples of sportsmanship I have ever witnessed and another reason I'm so lucky to be a part of these athletes' lives."

NATALIE BARNETT

Nurse

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services

"This question couldn't have been sent at a better time. I'm a nurse and I just found out my provider I work for paid for my co-worker's mother's cancer medications for her treatment because money was becoming tight."

GRACE MITCHELL

Executive Director

Family Advocacy in Champaign County

"While in McDonald's on Green Street a couple of weeks ago, I was sitting in a booth eating my lunch and noticed a family of five — a woman and four children, appearing to be anywhere from six months to 9 years old.

"As I'm sitting there, I overheard the 9-year-old ask his mother for something to eat. The other children sat quietly sucking their thumbs and the baby was asleep. The mother pulled out a dollar in change and told the boy to get something he could share with the other children. He came back with an order of fries and ate most of them before he got back to the table. When his mother saw what he'd done, she became very angry, telling him that none of them would have anything to eat until the next day when they went to Daily Bread.

"I noticed another woman sitting across from the family, also taking in what was being said. She got up, went to the counter and ordered three Happy Meals, a hamburger and fries and five cartons of milk, which she took over to the family. The mother was overjoyed — before she or the children could say thank you, the woman was gone. What an act of kindness.

"Being the social worker that I am, I went over to the booth and spoke to the young woman, only to find out that she'd recently got off the bus from Chicago and discovered that her suitcase and bag with the children's clothes were gone. She said she was coming to Champaign to find housing and a safer environment for her and them. She had a Section 1 voucher, which was in her suitcase. When asked where she was going to stay, she said that she was going to try and get into a shelter.

"I drove her and the children to my office and contacted shelters, churches and other community resources. Our agency was to collect enough money to purchase underwear, socks and clothing for each of the children for several days, and diapers, milk and clothing for the baby.

"Several local agencies agreed to put the family up at a hotel for four nights and emergency housing after that, and FACC agreed to help get the school-age children enrolled and work with community providers to get this mother the services she needs to provide a safe, loving environment for her children."

LISA GUNDERSEN

Lecturer, UI College of ACES

"When my son's school, Uni High, put out a call for families to host visiting Japanese students, he let us know that he would like to do so. We agreed to host two visitors and he really stepped up to make their visit to the U.S. memorable. He helped get the house ready and shopped for food he thought they'd enjoy.

"When they arrived, it became apparent that they spoke very little English. Luckily for us, Van (right) is in his fourth year of Japanese at Uni and was able to communicate with them beautifully. Over the next two days, Van gave up all of his free time to show the students around. He planned an exciting weekend for them — dinners at traditional American restaurants, Illini football and basketball games, bowling, Curtis Orchard, Hessel Park, movies and games at friends' houses, speaking only Japanese the whole time.

"And the best part is that he is still in touch with them via social media. Hopefully, he has made some lifetime friends."

JOHN BELL

Firefighter, Willard Airport

"I saw a few hundred motorcycle enthusiasts come together and raise money to help three children from Champaign County with different medical needs. Many of them had no connection with these children or their families until the day they showed up.

"Let's call these enthusiasts bikers. Bikers with the biggest hearts I've ever seen, who gave without expecting a single thing in return.

"My hat's off to the Dinosores Motorcycle Club for organizing Wishes on Wheels, to the Regulators Motorcycle Association for organizing Run for a Reason XIII, and to the hundreds of bikers who help people in need in our community."

DAVE DONSBACH

Board President, Family Service of Champaign County

"My next door neighbor is in his mid-80s and is not able to clear his driveway of snow anymore. A boy from the neighborhood who is 10 came by and realized this, so he went home, got a shovel and cleared it for him.

"I saw this occur more than once this past winter. I asked the boy about why he decided to do this and he told me that my neighbor needed the help and he just wanted to do something nice for him."

AMIN KASSEM

Chief Information Officer

Parkland College

"A Muslim-American student didn't go to school the day after the election since she was up all night, shocked and fearful. She received this note from a teacher:

"If you were here today, I would give you a hug and tell you I am sorry. We have more work to do and we will continue that work. Just thinking about you and all of my students and my own child today, and wanted to say something. See you soon.

"When the student returned the next day, the teacher greeted her with a warm hug and reassurance. She told the student that she has people there who care deeply about her for the wonderful young woman she is and will become."

ANN BRODSKY

Mentor/Volunteer Coordinator

International Prep Academy

"Eliana Manero is 79 years old, a retired dancer who has performed all over the world and who donated her extensive collection of traditional dress pieces to the International Prep Academy.

"Eliana has personally sewn dozens of items for the children to wear for the schoolwide celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. Working with our staff, she helped to choreograph dances representing a variety of Hispanic countries, and she continues to work year-round to create traditional dress so that eventually all students will have clothing representing a wide range of countries.

"Her energy and devotion to sharing her love of dance and international culture is inspiring."