Urbana 21-year-old shot and killed

URBANA — A 21-year-old Urbana man was shot and killed Saturday night in a gun incident that played out on a major thoroughfare.

Urbana police said Robert Lee Brown died as a result of gunshot wounds. He was discovered in the 700 block of East University shortly after 8 p.m. and transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled as investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.