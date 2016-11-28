Area women joining busloads heading to march on Washington

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette From right, Carol Bosley, Emily Kacich and her 13-year-old daughter, Julia, shown in front of the federal courthouse in Urbana, will join others form around the country at the Women's March on Washington, held the day after Inauguration Day.

Busloads of women from Champaign County and across America are planning a trip to the nation's capital in January, but not for the presidential inauguration.

They're joining a national Women's March on Washington the following day at the Lincoln Memorial, organized immediately after Donald Trump's stunning defeat of Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8.

Chris Cox of Champaign, a retired educator, was one of the first to commit.

"Like many of us here in town, I felt terrible about the election. I kept thinking, 'What can we do?'" Cox said.

She went to see the musical "Hamilton" the next day and was so inspired that she bought a plane ticket to Washington — and persuaded the women in her book club to meet her there, too.

"I thought, 'I'm going to go to this march.' I want to go and be there peacefully, and show that women are a force in this world," Cox said.

Those planning to attend said they were dismayed by Trump's campaign messages and his coarse rhetoric about women, Muslims, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, victims of sexual assault and others.

The official Facebook page says the march is intended to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."

In the spirit of "the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore," the statement says.

The Facebook page pays homage to other historic marches, including the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, featuring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the Million Women March in Philadelphia in 1997, which brought together thousands of black women to press for opportunities for the black community. The upcoming march initially used that name but quickly changed it after "its historic roots were called to the founding members' attention," the Facebook page says.

Participants plan to march from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House. More than 119,000 people have RSVP'd.

'Shell-shocked' by rhetoric

Two bus trips are available from Champaign — one from Rally, which is organizing buses across the country, and another from the Rantoul travel agency Anywhere Anytime Journey that includes one night's hotel stay. Owner Brad Martin, who has organized other group trips, said he was contacted by one of his clients, Carol Bosley of St. Joseph, and agreed to put together a package.

Bosley said she's never done anything like this before but was moved to act by the "threatening, demonizing, insulting, mocking rhetoric of the election cycle."

"I continue to be shell-shocked that such rhetoric became normalized and accepted during the presidential campaign," she said. "That's why I'm going."

"It just gave a chance for people to be nasty and ugly," Cox said. "It's our nation, but it brought out some really awful elements."

Kate Denmead of Champaign, who plans to drive out with friends, thinks it's important to show the next president that "his ideas are terribly disappointing for the majority of Americans and that they're so hate-filled."

"I'm not going to Washington because I'm a sore loser. I understand he was elected fairly, until proven otherwise. I think it's important for people to know that he is an extremely divisive character, and by doing this we're standing up for those issues," she said.

Denmead doesn't think the march needs to be just women but said for many, it's a reaction to Clinton's failed quest to be the first female president, "and the fact that on the opposite side he was diminishing women, degrading women."

Washington and beyond

Like several other area moms, Denmead is taking her daughter, Virginia, 10, whose birthday is in mid-January.

"This is what she wants for her birthday," she said.

Virginia has loved newspapers since she first learned how to read and is "very aware of the issues," her mom said. She had been excited about the prospect of a woman president.

"She was very disappointed in the outcome," Denmead said. "It's important for her to go."

Cox said she doesn't have any granddaughters, but "I hope my grandsons will be proud of me. I think it's just as important for young boys as it is for young girls."

Bosley thinks the march will be a pivotal moment in U.S. political history, with women mobilizing across the country.

"I have friends who are telling me they can't go to D.C. but will be marching in Austin, in Madison, in Spokane. I am hopeful that this show of solidarity will allow me and others to move forward to positive action," she said.

If you go

Two bus trips are available to the Women's March on Washington:

Rally: Bus leaves at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 20 from University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, C, and drives all night, arriving at Washington's Union Station at 7 a.m. Jan. 21. Return trip leaves Washington at 8 p.m. that day and get to Champaign at 9:46 the next morning.

Prices: Currently listed at $134 at rallybus.net, but final cost will be determined by the number of people who sign up.

Anytime Anywhere Travel of Rantoul: Bus for up to 50 people departs from Market Place Mall at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 20. Includes a hotel stay that night at a Hampton Inn 45 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. Bus will deliver participants to the march and leave for Champaign immediately afterward, returning early Sunday.

Prices: From $292 (four-person hotel room) to $495 (single room).