Carle: Protective gear required for some hospital visits

URBANA — If you’re going to visit a patient sick enough to be in isolation, two area hospitals will ask you to suit-up in protective gear starting Dec. 1.

Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center will ask visitors of patients with highly infectious diseases, such as flu, tuberculosis, measles, whooping cough and the super bug Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, to put on sterile gloves, gowns and/or surgical masks.

Carle said it’s following guidelines from the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of America and the Infectious Disease Society of America to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The hospital staffs wear this protective garb when taking care of patients in isolation, according to Taffy Creviston, senior infection preventionist at Carle. Going forward, if staff is wearing this protective gear in a patient room so will visitors, she said.

If a visitor comes to either Carle hospital to see a patient in isolation, they will be directed to a nurses station first, and will be instructed on isolation and wearing personal protective equipment, according to Carle.

Children under age 12 aren’t permitted to visit isolated patients unless there are special circumstances, and then they must be accompanied by an adult.