City council contenders lining up

Questions for Kacich? Ask 'em here

CHAMPAIGN — Michael La Due, the longest-serving member in the history of the Champaign City Council, will be challenged for reelection in council District 2 next spring.

And there’s at least a three-way race in District 5 where Paul Faraci is stepping down from the council to run for City of Champaign Township assessor.

At least two of the five district seats on the city council will have contested elections on April 4. The filing period for city council closes at 5 p.m. today.

In District 2 Alicia Beck, 510 W. William St., is challenging La Due, who has been on the city council since 1985 and is the longest-serving council member in either Champaign or Urbana history.

And in District 5 candidates who have filed petitions of candidacy include: Evangeline Pianfetti, 4706 Watermark Drive; Brian Ames, 4305 Creston Drive; and Debra Shelton Medlyn, 4007 Crail Road.

No one has filed to challenge Clarissa Nickerson Fourman in District 1, Angie Brix in District 3, or Greg Stock in District 4.

And Faraci so far is the only candidate for township assessor, and Andy Quarnstrom is the only candidate for township supervisor.