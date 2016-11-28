Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crashes snarl I-74 near Danville

Mon, 11/28/2016 - 4:30pm | Ben Zigterman

Two semitrailers jacknifed and are in a ditch on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 204.5 near Oakwood.

Troopers and tow trucks are on the scene. Drivers are urged to slow down and move over for  emergency vehicles.

