'I Love the '90s' tour coming to State Farm Center in February

Photo by: Provided Salt-N-Pepa is among the acts scheduled to appear when the 'I Love the '90s' tour's inaugural edition visits State Farm Center in February.

CHAMPAIGN — If you love the rhythms of '90s rap, hip hop and R&B, then you can get an earful of Salt-N-Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC on Feb. 9 at State Farm Center.

You can expect party hits like "Let's Talk About Sex," "Shoop,""I Wanna Sex You Up," "Funky Cold Medina," "It Takes Two,""Gangsta's Paradise" and more at the show.

The inaugural edition of the "I Love the '90s" tour also includes stars Rob Base, All 4 One, Spinderella and Vanilla Ice.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the State Farm Center box office and online at statefarmcenter.com or by phone at 866-ILLINI-1. They range in price from $31.50 to $71.50.

In other SFC news, the Dec. 3 concert with Jason Derulo and Kiiara has been canceled and won't be rescheduled, officials said.