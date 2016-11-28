'I Love the '90s' tour coming to State Farm Center in February
CHAMPAIGN — If you love the rhythms of '90s rap, hip hop and R&B, then you can get an earful of Salt-N-Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC on Feb. 9 at State Farm Center.
You can expect party hits like "Let's Talk About Sex," "Shoop,""I Wanna Sex You Up," "Funky Cold Medina," "It Takes Two,""Gangsta's Paradise" and more at the show.
The inaugural edition of the "I Love the '90s" tour also includes stars Rob Base, All 4 One, Spinderella and Vanilla Ice.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the State Farm Center box office and online at statefarmcenter.com or by phone at 866-ILLINI-1. They range in price from $31.50 to $71.50.
In other SFC news, the Dec. 3 concert with Jason Derulo and Kiiara has been canceled and won't be rescheduled, officials said.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.