Top of the morning, Nov. 28, 2016
By HEATHER COIT
Sixteen high school football teams — from as far as East St. Louis to as close as Decatur — played for state titles last weekend at Memorial Stadium.
As fun as it is to cover an action-packed game up close on the field, as a photographer, I think it's every bit as enjoyable to turn the lens toward the colorful fans in the stadium's stands.
Often, the best photos come from the players' mothers.
Kelly Heinz, seen here at left, was one of those moms. Her son, Mitchell Heinz (No. 67, as the sign says), was about to take the field with his Forreston football teammates.
I appreciated her honest approach to her son's involvement in the game, as expressed by that sign. She had plenty of support from her family, who were there by her side to root for the Cardinals.
Though I did not stay for the end of the game, I did check out the final score: Forreston defeated Decatur St. Teresa, 35-7.
No doubt Heinz is less nervous now and can kick back to savor victory with her son and his team.
