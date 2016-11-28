Updated: auditor recount weeks away

Photo by: Provided George Danos of Champaign, Democratic challenger for Champaign County auditor.

New 3:50 p.m. Monday:



The Champaign County Clerk said it could be a few weeks before a discovery recount would be held in the county auditor's race.



Democratic challenger George Danos lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican John Farney by just 36 votes. Danos announced over the weekend that he would request a discovery recount.



County clerk Gordy Hulten said Danos would determine whether the ballots would be hand-counted or put through the tabulating equipment. Danos would also pick which precincts to recount up to 25% of the precincts.



But Hulten said the discovery recount would not change the outcome of the election. He said it's only used by a losing candidate to gather evidence in asking a judge to order a full recount.

Hulten says Danos will pay $10 per precinct he wants included in the discovery recount. He said the only person who can change the outcome of an election is a judge following a full recount. Hulten said a post-election audit held last week recounted 3,700 ballots in precincts chosen by the state. He said there was no change in totals after ballots were counted by hand and by a tabulator again.

-Carol Vorel



**

Original story Saturday:



URBANA — Champaign County Democratic auditor candidate George Danos said Saturday he intends to seek a discovery recount after losing to incumbent Republican auditor John Farney by a mere 36 votes.

The final results were released Tuesday.

“The election results were gratifying, as I (presumably) fell just short of toppling the incumbent auditor, something that has not been done in Champaign County for 40 years. I make no prediction as to the result of this election audit. As a numbers guy and an auditor at heart, I feel duty bound to perform this check on our vote-counting system in a general way as well as to provide assurance to my supporters that each and every one of their votes is counted.”

“A 0.04 percent spread is far below the threshold that triggers recount law, is less than one-tenth of that

which separates the President-elect from Secretary Clinton in Michigan, and represents one vote per three precincts in Champaign County,” Danos said in an email to The News-Gazette and other media outlets Saturday afternoon.

Farney defeated Danos for auditor four years ago by 2,036 votes.

-Mary Schenk



