All 7 Danville council incumbents seeking re-election

DANVILLE — All seven incumbents on the Danville city council have filed for re-election in April, and only two will face challengers.

Long-time Ward 6 Alderman Steve Nichols will face newcomer Aaron Troglia in the April 4, 2017, consolidated election, and in Ward 3, incumbent R.J. Davis will be challenged in his bid for a second term by Damara Joyner.

Monday was the final day to file paperwork with the Danville Election Commission to be a candidate for Danville alderman.

Half of the 14 city council seats are up for election next spring, but the mayor's office will not be up for election again until 2019.

Only the incumbents filed in the other five wards.

Ward 1: Rickey Williams Jr.

Ward 2: Daniel Duncheon

Ward 4: Sharon McMahon

Ward 5: Michael Puhr

Ward 7: Steve Foster