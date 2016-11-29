Champaign City Council contenders lining up

Questions for Kacich? Ask 'em here

CHAMPAIGN — Three of the five Champaign City Council seats up for election in April will have contested races.

Michael La Due, the longest-serving member in the history of the city council, will be challenged for re-election in District 2 next spring.

There's a four-way race in District 5, where Paul Faraci is stepping down from the council to run for City of Champaign Township assessor.

And in District 1, Azark Cobbs, who earlier this year applied to serve on the Champaign school board, will challenge Clarissa Nickerson Fourman. District 1 is the northeast quadrant of the city, generally north of University Avenue and east of Prospect.

The filing period for the April 4 election closed Monday, with no apparent challenges for districts 3 (Angie Brix) and 4 (Greg Stock).

In District 2, Alicia Beck will challenge La Due, who has been on the council since 1985 and is the longest-serving member in either Champaign or Urbana city council history.

Beck, the owner of B Fit Training, 105 S. Walnut St., C, said she has lived in Champaign for 11 years and has a son at Champaign Central High School.

"I'm always interested in serving my community and I am very excited about the future of Champaign," said Beck, 43. "I want to be a part of continuing to grow our community and to serve the people in our district."

District 2 includes the area generally east of Prospect Avenue between Springfield Avenue and Windsor Road to the Urbana city limits. It includes the University of Illinois campus area and the Old Town section of Champaign.

"I think it's time we had a fresh perspective on the council from our district," Beck said. "I think Mister La Due should be commended for the time he has given to the city, but I just think it's time to a have a fresh perspective."

In District 5 — the southwest corner of the city — the four candidates who filed petitions of candidacy include: Evangeline Pianfetti, Brian Ames, Debra Shelton Medlyn and Angela Slates.

Faraci is the only candidate for township assessor, and Andy Quarnstrom is the only candidate for township supervisor.