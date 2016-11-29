Champaign council OKs boutique-hotel proposal

Photo by: Niko Dugan Illustration/The News-Gazette The site of a proposed boutique hotel at 401 N. Neil St. that the Champaign City Council directed staff members to draw up an agreement for at Tuesday's meeting. Imagery courtesy Champaign County GIS Consortium, DigitalGlobe; map data courtesy Google.

CHAMPAIGN — A dispute over terminology had city council members checking the dictionary Tuesday before ultimately directing city staff to draft an agreement to turn the land at 401 N. Neil St. into a boutique hotel.

The vote passed 6 to 3, with council members Will Kyles, Michael La Due and Paul Faraci dissenting. There was some debate over if the project's request for proposals, issued by city planning staff, was misleading. The request asked for developers that could create a "dwelling" space, which was interpreted by five of the six submitters as apartment living.

Developer Central Development Group, on the other hand, thought hotel space could work and proposed Hotel Vib (pronounced like "vibrant") by Best Western.

Rob Kowalski, Champaign assistant planning and development director, said it was pitched as a boutique-style hotel that integrates the local community and technology in addition to focusing on convenience, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and attracting millennials.

"This is not for the family headed to Disney World on vacation," Kowalski said. "This is for the millennial traveler looking for active foot traffic."

Kowalski and Bruce Knight, Champaign planning and development director, said a hotel qualifies as a different type of dwelling, one for those who frequent downtown businesses and restaurants.

One of the developers whose proposal was rejected commented during the meeting, saying his company was misled by the wording and wasted thousands of dollars. He asked for the decision to be tabled or for the city to issue a new RFP.

Despite the confusion, the hotel option was found to be the most financially accommodating for the city and taxpayers. The developer requested no financial incentives, unlike all of its competitors. At a $9 million project value, the hotel would be six stories with 101 rooms and 3,800 square feet of lobby/bar space.

The developer promised no expenditures by the city, and revenue would be generated from purchasing the property, real-estate tax, first floor sales tax, food/beverage tax, parking lease revenue and hotel/motel tax.

Kowalski said the hotel is expected to inject about $5 million into the city's coffers over a 10-year period.

Although financially attractive, Faraci and Kyles said they were still stuck on the ethics involved with the wording issue.

"This makes sense when we're chasing that dollar but (...) we made an error somewhere when we said 'dwelling,'" Faraci said. "I don't think this is the right thing to do. I think we're making a mistake if we don't live by what we put on paper."

Councilwoman Clarissa Nickerson Fourman said the issue was the second time in a matter of weeks that a problem arose with the city's RFP process, and that effort should be put toward preventing similar future occurrences.

Councilman Matthew Gladney pulled up the Merriam-Webster definition of "dwelling" and said the first result was "to remain for a time." He said he could understand how hotel living fits that term.

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said that, ultimately, going with the hotel proposal makes the most sense. She noted how it's rare for a project of that magnitude to come to the city without requesting incentives.

"The RFPs are there to get more bodies that can generate more revenue for businesses downtown," Feinen said. "A hotel does exactly that. If this turns into a flat-out (land) sale I won't be a 'yes' vote when this comes back to council for approval."