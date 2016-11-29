Charges of firing gun at man dismissed

URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor has dismissed charges against an Urbana teen accused of firing a gun at a man in southeast Urbana two months ago.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said the alleged victim of Tarell L. Pettis Jr., 18, who listed an address in the 1300 block of West Dublin Street, could not be located to testify.

That man, Kendre Leshoure, 25, of Urbana, is also wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with an Oct. 25 shooting in Urbana. A 28-year-old man was hit in a lower extremity that night while in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, which is the same block where Leshoure lived.

The Sept. 13 incident in which Pettis allegedly fired in Leshoure's direction also happened in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, an area that has been problematic for citizens and police this year because of several shootings.

Leshoure told police he came out of an apartment in that block about 12:45 a.m. that Tuesday and was walking through the parking lot when a man stepped from between two cars and fired four or five shots at him that missed. Leshoure identified Pettis as the alleged shooter.

Pettis had been in the Champaign County Jail since his arrest Sept. 14 on a Class 1 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

His attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, had indicated since early October that she was ready for trial and objected to continuances that Clark had sought from Judge Heidi Ladd.

Clark said that Leshoure was not only the alleged victim of Pettis, but he was the only eyewitness to the incident, making it difficult for her to proceed to trial.