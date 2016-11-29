Discussion to focus on climate change's effects on agribusiness

The effects of climate change on agribusiness — from flooding to changing weather patterns to agricultural techniques — will be the topic of a panel discussion tonight at the Champaign Public Library.

The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting and CU-Citizen Access will host the event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Robeson Pavilion Room at the library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Four panelists will discuss changes already being seen, what the future effects might be and what people should know. Speakers include state climatologist Jim Angel and experts from the Champaign-Public Health Department and the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. UI journalism Professor Brant Houston will moderate.

The event is free but RSVP is required, at http://bit.ly/CLIMATECHANGEIL