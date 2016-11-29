No arrests yet in Danville shooting

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a shooting that sent a local man to the hospital late Monday evening.

Commander Jane McFadden said the 24-year man was shot in the foot. He was treated at Presence United Samaritans Center’s emergency room and then released.

According to a report, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of West Clay Street around 11 p.m. When police arrived, the victim said he was in the house when he heard a loud noise “like gunshots” and felt a pain in his foot.

McFadden said police have not made any arrests yet.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS (8477).