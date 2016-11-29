No charges in jail inmate death

The Champaign County Sheriff said there will be no charges in the death of a jail inmate. But, a civil case may be coming.



Forty-eight year-old Veronica Horstead died this past June. The coroner said she died from natural causes due to cardiac disease. Since that time, state police and the county's multi-jurisdictional team have been investigating. The findings were then given to the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.



Sheriff Dan Walsh said Tuesday that Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler told him this month that there was "no evidence of criminal wrongdoing."



Meanwhile, Horstead's family is thinking about filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Horstead family attorney Shayla Maatuka said that would have to happen before the statute of limitations runs out next month.