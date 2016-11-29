Sneak peek inside new Champaign pub

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Server Kati Seeley talks over menu items with Jayne DeLuce at Scotty's Brewhouse on south Neil Street in Champaign Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016.
CHAMPAIGN — Scotty’s Brewhouse welcomed family and friends for a VIP grand opening of its new location on South Neil Street on Tuesday.
The restaurant will be open to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.