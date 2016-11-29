UI's Jones: 'Can never communicate enough' on emergency preparedness

URBANA — University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones offered public condolences Monday after an attack on the Ohio State University campus that left 11 people injured and the attacker dead and said he's confident the UI has effective plans to deal with a similar emergency.

However, the chancellor said he may send out a reminder to classroom instructors and others to review campus emergency procedures so they don't become complacent.

"You can never communicate enough, because people get comfortable," he said.

Jones planned to reach out to Ohio State President Michael Drake to offer support "during this very tragic situation," one he said every campus has to prepare for.

"They've stopped asking us 'What's the one thing that keeps you up at night?' Folks, this is it," Jones told members of the campus Senate Executive Committee on Monday. "You just hope it never happens on this campus.

"I think we have policies and practices and procedures and training that would allow us to respond in a very, very appropriate way," he said.

Jones said he met with UI Police Chief Jeff Christensen and other top administrators a couple of weeks ago to review campus emergency plans and was pleased with the "thoughtful and comprehensive emergency response processes in place." One area he focused on was ensuring that it's clear who would be in charge if the designated emergency officer is out of town.

The university also conducted an "active shooter" drill two months ago, just before Jones took over as chancellor, in conjunction with Parkland College, said campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

Classroom instructors are supposed to outline emergency preparedness plans for students at the start of each semester, either by including information in the syllabus, reading a one-minute speech or showing a video in class, Kaler said.

But in response to a Daily Illini student reporter who said she's been in classes where that doesn't happen, Jones said, "Then we need to maybe tighten up and remind people, all of our instructors, anyone that's teaching and convening classes that that's part of their responsibility and obligation."

"When an incident like this occurs, it reminds you that maybe you're not as aware as you need to be.

"We'll have a conversation about this to see if there are gaps," Jones said. "It's important that every member of the community — faculty, staff and students — is very much aware of what to do."

UI officials encouraged students and others to watch the emergency preparedness video on the UI Police website.

Jones said the emergency response plan covers natural disasters as well as man-made ones, from tornadoes to explosions.

"We have things posted in classrooms. Every building has a plan," Jones said.

Kaler said students also get information in their dorm rooms, on table tents in dining halls, and campaign posters at the start of the semester.

Jones said he's never dealt with any attack like the one at Ohio State during his three decades as an administrator at the University of Minnesota or the University at Albany in New York. The day before he started at the UI, however, a Campustown shooting left one person dead and three others injured.

In other news

The Senate Executive Committee on Monday endorsed a "Statement of Principles" supporting UI President Tim Killeen's proposed five-year pact with the state to provide stable funding if the UI meets specific goals on tuition, financial aid, graduation rates and other factors. It would also exempt the UI from purchasing regulations that officials say hamper productivity.

The senate statement stops short of endorsing the legislation itself or the specific targets listed in it, as professors didn't want to be seen as lobbying for the bill, said Professor Nicholas Burbules, who helped draft it. Faculty members generally agreed the goals are "realistic and attainable," he said.

For example, the statement backs the commitment to need-based financial aid and enrolling Illinois residents without endorsing the percentages in the bill. However, it does support keeping tuition increases tied to inflation and says the UI will try to surpass current retention and graduation rates.

The full campus Academic Senate will consider the resolution on Monday.