UPDATE: Work completed at I-57, I-74 ramp

Tow truck personnel work to remove a jackknifed truck near the I-74/I-57 interchange on Tuesday morning.
The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 57 and eastbound I-74 in Champaign reopened about 11:30 a.m.Tuesday after being closed about two hours to remove a truck and trailer from a ditch.
