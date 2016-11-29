Urbana man with gun in pocket charged

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Tahj Brown

URBANA — An Urbana man who was found outside an east Urbana apartment complex Monday with a loaded gun in his pocket has been charged with a weapons offense.

Tahj L. Brown, 21, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Prairie Green Drive, was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Monday by Urbana police at Prairie Green when they found him outside with a loaded gun in his pocket but no firearm owner's identification card or concealed-carry license.

An Urbana police report said police had received a tip that a person living at the complex might be the target of a shooting that was related to the Saturday night murder of Robert Lee Brown. The 21-year-old Urbana man was gunned down in the 700 block of East University Avenue in Urbana about 8 p.m.

Police made contact with the woman and relayed the information to her about the possible threat, but she claimed to have no connection to any of the suspects or victims in recent shootings.

Police obtained permission to search her apartment and found no problems there, the report said.

When leaving, an officer saw Brown moving along a fence line by trees, moving through bushes and walking east as if to avoid police.

Officers asked to speak with Brown and he turned around with his hands in his sweatshirt pockets. The officer could see a bulge in his left front pocket. Brown was patted down and a .22-caliber revolver was found in his sweatshirt pocket. It had five rounds in it. He also had a small amount of cannabis.

Brown said he had walked there to meet his cousin, whom he declined to name, and that he was headed back to another apartment complex when he saw police.

Brown was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. If convicted, a prison sentence of between one and three years is mandated.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $75,000 and told Brown to be back in court Dec. 16 for a probable cause hearing.