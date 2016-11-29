Urbana mayor calls for hiring of 5 new police officers

URBANA — Rocked by three homicides over the past two weeks and four so far this year, the city might hire five new police officers to start training in April.

In a Monday letter to the city council, Mayor Laurel Prussing requested that the budget be amended to accommodate the new officers.

Two days before, 21-year-old Robert Lee Brown was found fatally shot at an east Urbana home. He is the latest victim in the city's recent spate of gun violence.

Before Brown there was Zachary Gray, 22, who was fatally shot on Nov. 10, and Tiffany Allen, 37, who was shot and killed Nov. 16. No arrests have been made in the case of Gray's death; police say Allen's boyfriend, Terry Smith Jr., killed her and then took his own life hours later.

Out of 102 Champaign County shootings this year, 25 have been in Urbana, according to the police department. Since 1993, there haven't been more than two Urbana homicides per year.

"I think what has people upset are the shootings, which can lead to murders," Prussing said. Two Urbana residents asked the council for an increased police presence at the meeting two weeks ago.

The proposal is tentatively scheduled for discussion at the council's meeting next week or the week after. Police Chief Pat Connolly said a "perfect scenario" of training would have the new officers on solo patrol by mid- to late November 2017. He would most likely put them on the 3 p.m.-to-3 a.m. shift, which he said is when calls are the highest.

"We are already sending three officers to the January Police Training Institute class, and it is far too late to begin background investigations on any other candidates in order to have them completed before the January date," Connolly said in a memo to Prussing. He said the five proposed new officers wouldn't be able to complete training at the institute until mid-June and "would be in the Field Training Officer program for a minimum of four months" after that.

The difference between the Police Training Institute and Field Training Officer program, according to Connolly, is that the former teaches the broad fundamentals of policing while the latter homes in on the specifics in Urbana.

He said adding the officers will cost $116,250 for three months of this fiscal year and $463,820 for the next for salary, benefits, uniforms and training.

There have been 55 Urbana police officers for the past eight years, and he said five more is what he needs for tackling the violence at hand.

In terms of funding, Prussing mentioned the $200,000 per year the city saved after switching health insurance providers, $80,000 of which was reserved for all employees to have similar savings after the switch. She said that leaves $120,000 annually, and $60,000 for the current fiscal year, that can be transferred to the police department.

Prussing also proposed creating new revenue by raising the hotel-motel tax by 2 percent, providing an extra $300,000 per year if passed in December and implemented by March 1. She said $100,000 of that can be used in the last four months of the current fiscal year. If the city follows those suggestions, it will cover $400,000 of the estimated total; Prussing said the leftover $63,820 could be covered with increased assessed value from new construction.

"We have officers being pushed to the limit year after year and that's a good indication to increase staff," Prussing said. "We have a real public concern."

Aldermen had mixed first impressions on the proposal. Bill Brown asked if the city needs more officers or investigators.

"I know two of the (homicides) haven't been solved, so I'm not quite sure if this is coming from what we need or what we think we need," he said.

Alderman Eric Jakobsson asked Connolly to provide statistics on how Urbana's police staffing compares to other cities of similar size. Alderman Mike Madigan cautioned that relying on the health-insurance savings might not work since the industry is in flux and could change with the new incoming president. He also said the hotel-motel tax increase could drive away conference bookers.