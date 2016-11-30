Area history, Nov. 30, 2016

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the day felt more like Sunday than Thanksgiving, and the high cost of living was blamed for it. While some family dinners were given, they were not as numerous as usual, and the national bird came near being boycotted in favor of ducks, geese and chicken. The majority of stores and offices were closed the entire day, and grocery and butcher shops closed at noon. The post office made the morning delivery, then closed for the day.

In 1966, about 1,000 telephone numbers for Urbana residents were to be changed with the issuance of the new Champaign-Urbana telephone directory. Customers whose numbers began with 367 would be changed to a 344 prefix. "We are running out of space in our Urbana telephone office," said William Yontz of Illinois Bell, "and in order to continue providing the kind of service our customers expect, it was necessary to transfer their service to our office at 406 South Fourth" in Champaign.

In 2001, tentative approval from the Champaign school board meant that the Champaign-Urbana Charter School could open the next year, pending negotiation on some major issues.