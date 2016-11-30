Champaign man gets 4 years for latest conviction

URBANA — A 62-year-old Champaign man with more than a dozen convictions spanning 40 years was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his latest.

Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Roger N. Gill, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street, to four years in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Gill pleaded guilty in October to having two-tenths of a gram of cocaine in a car in Champaign in which he was a passenger on Jan. 3.

In exchange for his plea, Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava dismissed two other drug-related cases against Gill but had officers from Urbana and Champaign testify about them for Difanis to aggravate Gill's sentence for the possession conviction.

Urbana Officer Jimmy Kerner testified about finding 3 grams of crack cocaine and 1.5 grams of heroin, all packaged individually for sale, during a court-authorized search of Gill's home on March 17, 2015.

Champaign police Officer Kristina Haugen testified about finding a tenth of a gram of heroin, six-tenths of a gram of crack cocaine and two anti-anxiety pills on Gill during a vehicle stop at Randolph and Vine streets in Champaign on Oct. 23, 2015.

Solava sought a six-year sentence for Gill while Assistant Public Defender George Vargas asked for probation.

Court records show that of 16 of Gill's convictions dating to 1973, 11 were drug-related.