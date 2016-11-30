GOP's countywide coup complete in Vermilion

DANVILLE — For the first time in decades — and maybe ever — all countywide elected offices will be held by one political party in Vermilion County, beginning Thursday when five more Republicans are sworn in.

And today is the last day in the auditor's office for Linda Lucas Anstey, the lone Democratic countywide officeholder heading into the Nov. 8 election. She'll close the door on a 27-year run, turning the keys over to local Republican Party Chairman Bill Wright.

Wright said he will continue as party chairman, adding that Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will be the culmination of a lot of work.

"I think once the election is over, as far as governing the county, it stops being Republican and Democrat, and starts being what's best for the county," he said.

The other newly elected Republican officeholders to be sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman and Circuit Court judges Craig DeArmond and Tom O'Shaughnessy:

— Jacqueline Lacy as state's attorney.

— Jane McFadden as coroner.

— Dennis Gardner as circuit clerk.

— Dave Stone as recorder.

They'll join four current Republican officeholders: Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, County Clerk Cathy Jenkins, Supervisor of Assessments Matt Long and Treasurer Sue Stine.

Local Republicans also retained their majority on the 27-member board and, most likely, will elect one of their own as chairman.

Current Chairman Mike Marron said he would like to continue in that role. That will be decided at 6 p.m. Monday when the board meets to swear in its new members, re-organize and elect a leader.

Hartshorn, a seven-term Republican who has been with the department since 1973, couldn't recall one party ever having complete control.

Wright said O'Shaughnessy will swear him in Thursday, because the two have known each other since high school.

"I'm really actually looking more forward to getting into my office and doing the things I promised, because that's really where it counts," he said.