Tip leads to arrest of alleged shooter

Photo by: Provided Malikk H. Dillon

URBANA — A call from a concerned citizen about young men riding bicycles in driveways and behind homes in an area where there have been recent burglaries led to the arrest Tuesday of two teens, one of whom was wanted for a shooting.

Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said Malikk H. Dillon, 19, who listed an address in the 2600 block of Rachel Drive, Champaign, and a 15-year-old boy from Urbana, were both arrested about 7 p.m. after leading police on a foot chase in a north Champaign neighborhood.

Both teens were also charged in October with residential burglary in connection with a house break-in on Copper Ridge Drive in Champaign on Oct. 4.

Dillon was also wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting two people at a party in the 100 block of East Green Street in Champaign on Nov. 2. Both those people were treated and released.

Griffet said there have been several burglaries recently in the North Market Street neighborhood where a citizen saw the pair on bicycles.

About 6:37 p.m., that person called police and reported that there were two people riding up driveways and behind houses where people were either not at home or where the homes were unoccupied.

Griffet said officers James Hobson and Jonathan Kristensen watched the pair ride in to the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park and then come back out, heading south on Market Street.

When the officers approached to speak with them, the pair dumped their bikes and ran, Griffet said.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested at the corner of Walnut and Garwood while Dillon was caught on Garwood, just west of Clock Street.

“They retraced the flight path and recovered two loaded, stolen handguns,” Griffet said.

The one believed to have been tossed by the 15-year-old had been reported stolen in a house burglary in the 900 block of North Randolph Street in Champaign on Monday. The one believed to have been thrown down by Dillon had been reported stolen to Urbana police.

Dillon initially gave the officers a different name but they were able to learn his real identity and that he was wanted on the warrant for the Nov. 2 shooting. Griffet said he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a scarf around his face so the officers were not aware of who they were chasing.

His earlier residential burglary case, which also included a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, had been set for a Dec. 13 hearing.

Griffet applauded the citizen who called police with the tip on the bicycle riders and hailed the officers who caught the teens.

