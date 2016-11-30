Trio charged in theft of metal from Chanute building

Photo by: Provided Turhan Peacock, 56, of Rantoul, charged Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, with burglary. Image

Image

URBANA — Three people who allegedly stole copper from a building on the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul last week have been charged with burglary.

Rantoul Police Sgt. Justin Bouse said on Nov. 22, a woman called police to report having seen a red pickup truck outside Faktor Hall, a vacant building in the 200 block of Wiseman Street about 11:30 a.m. that day.

Police checked the building and found damage as well as tools, including a socket wrench, saw blade and razor knife, which they seized.

Police learned later that Turhan Peacock, 56, of the 1000 block of Bel Air Drive, Rantoul, had driven a red truck to a metal-recycling business in Urbana that day and got cash for copper wiring, tubing and steel weighing over 200 pounds.

Bouse said on Nov. 23, police got another call that a red pickup was near the same building on Wiseman Street and people had gone inside. The truck is registered to Peacock, the report said.

Police surrounded the building and waited for some time before deciding to go in.

On the second floor, they found Peacock and a pipe wrench. On the third floor, police found Fred Sallee, 38, of the 200 block of Keystone, Rantoul, and Kristen Hewerdine, 39, of Ludlow, along with a sledgehammer, saw, and heavy bolt cutters that were not there the day before.

In the bed of the pickup were various pieces of metal scraps, Bouse said.

According to a police report, Sallee told an officer that the group was there to take aluminum and brass; Hewerdine told police she likes to walk through old buildings.

All three were charged with a single count of burglary for entering the building Nov. 23 intending to steal.

Court records show that Hewerdine has pending cases for driving under the influence and theft while Peacock has a pending DUI.