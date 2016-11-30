UI campus examining 'sanctuary' legalities

URBANA — A campus working group is studying the legal ramifications of making the University of Illinois a "sanctuary" for undocumented students, an effort launched earlier this month by faculty at the UI and other colleges across the country.

More than two dozen petitions calling on universities to limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities have circulated on social media since the election of Donald Trump, including at the UI.

UI Chancellor Robert Jones said the university supports undocumented students, but creating a legal safe haven is a much more complex issue.

An administrative working group headed by Associate Chancellor Katherine Galvin will examine the legal and regulatory issues involved, Jones told campus senate representatives Monday.

"We're doing a thoughtful analysis about the implications of this. We understand the issues, but it's not as simple as it may appear to be," Jones said.

The Nov. 13 online petition states that Trump has promised to deport millions of immigrants, build a wall separating the U.S. from Mexico and abolish the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields more than 700,000 young people who came to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation.

Among other actions, the petition asks the UI to refuse to release information about the immigration status of students and community members or work with immigration authorities on any deportations or raids; provide confidential help to students who are not citizens; guarantee in-state tuition to students who are Deferred Action Program recipients, and publicize the campus anonymous reporting mechanism for bias incidents.

Jones said he wants to ensure the UI and other universities continue to provide educational opportunities for undocumented students but can't respond to the sanctuary issue until he gathers more facts.

The working group will not make a recommendation but "get all the legal and regulatory options on the table," said interim Provost Ed Feser. It includes representatives of student affairs, La Casa Cultural Latina, the provost's office, the UI Police Department and the Graduate College, among others.

Jones: 'Complicated issue'

Faculty members on Monday pressed the chancellor to take a position on sanctuary soon.

"Campuses across the country are discussing it," said history Professor Mark Steinberg. "Cities have already adopted sanctuary policies. We don't want to be behind in what is becoming an important national discussion."

Steinberg argued that it's an issue of academic freedom as well — not only for undocumented students but Muslim students and faculty and international scholars here on temporary visas.

"We don't know what will happen after Jan. 20," Steinberg said. "The new president has indicated he wants to act very rapidly, so having a set of policies in place" before then is important, he said.

The campus senate's Equal Opportunity and Inclusion Committee is drafting a resolution on "campus climate" that could be considered next week. History Professor Kathryn Oberdeck, who chairs the committee, said it's important to "make at least some statement about the commitment to the security and safe climate for all students and all faculty and staff on our campus."

Jones agreed but said, "Hopefully, you would also agree that it wouldn't be very responsible of me to go out with a statement that I couldn't stand behind legally as well as professionally. It is a complicated issue and we're trying to understand the legal and other regulatory aspects of this before we go too far."

Raju: Cause for concern

New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and several hundred other municipalities across the country have declared themselves sanctuary cities, where local police refuse to detain undocumented immigrants who have not committed a crime within the city. Trump has vowed to strip federal funding from sanctuary cities.

The question is what a public university can do, said Professor Nicholas Burbules.

Galvin said UI police currently don't inquire about immigration status if they stop students, and the campus doesn't have a jail to detain undocumented immigrants.

Student senator Rahul Raju said he knows undocumented students who are "very, very concerned." He cited a recent message sent out by the College of Engineering to its students, emphasizing that they are "part of the Illinois family" regardless of their background.

Feser said nearly all the colleges have sent out similar messages.

A statement of support from the campus would go a long way to reassure students that the administration will provide "backup," Raju said.