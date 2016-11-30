Urbana coach released from hospital

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Central vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Champaign Central's Bailey Dee(1) and Urbana's Calogeno Dawson(3) go after a loose ball during a prep basketball game at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2016. Other Related Content Balance carries Maroons

URBANA — Verdell Jones will likely never forget his first home game coaching the Urbana boys’ basketball team.

But it had little to do with what happened on the court at Oscar Adams Gymnasium.

Jones fell ill moments after Urbana lost 96-65 to Champaign Central and was eventually transported to Carle Foundation Hospital on Tuesday night, Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said.

Jones was kept overnight for observation, Waller said, but was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

“He never passed out and didn’t fall,” Waller said Wednesday afternoon. “He was responsive and conscious the whole time. We’ve probably all been there before where you get a little dehydrated and your body just kind of starts to shut down a little bit.”

Waller said Jones was in the Urbana locker room after the game, addressing his players like he normally does. One of Jones’ assistant coaches came out and alerted Waller of an ongoing medical situation.

“We had police officers that were already at the game as well that responded,” Waller said. “Our trainer was present, too, and we had another volunteer assistant coach that’s a firefighter. There were a lot of people on hand attending to his needs, and the paramedics showed up very quickly.”

By the time Jones was brought out of the locker room, Waller said he had made a “180-degree turnaround.”

“He was cracking jokes and more alert,” Waller said. “His vitals had improved, but just because of the timing of the situation happening so close to 10 p.m., they kept him for observation overnight.”

Tuesday’s game was the fifth in six days for Jones and the Tigers, who take a 2-3 record into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Peoria.

The Tigers opened the season with a 92-74 loss to Indianapolis Manual last Wednesday at Washington’s Tournament of Champions before traveling to Quincy for the three-day Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament, where the Tigers compiled a 2-1 record, defeating Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Carver and falling to the host Blue Devils.

Waller said he had not had the chance to talk to Jones yet on Wednesday afternoon and he wasn’t sure if Jones would be on the sidelines for Friday night’s game.

“It was definitely a scary moment,” Waller said. “You don’t want to see anybody, but especially one of your own coaches, be in such a fragile state medically. I was proud of everyone on hand that helped out, from the coaching staff to our training staff to the policemen that were present. Even the players. They stood by the whole time and made sure he was well-attended to. They showed an overall sincere care for his well-being, which is what you want to see in a situation like that.”