Urbana man who killed wife gets 45 years

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he killed his wife then hid her body inside the house has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The sentence handed down Wednesday was 15 years shy of what Shaun Thomas, 38, who last lived in the 1700 block of East Olympian Road, could have received for smothering his wife, Jessica Thomas, 37, in late May.

Concerned over the family's inability to reach her, her brother asked the Champaign County Sheriff's Office on May 31 to check on her welfare.

Deputies went in the Thomas home about 10:30 a.m. on June 1. In a hallway was a storage tote covered with a comforter.

"They could smell the odor of decomposition," sheriff's investigator J.R. Meeker testified Wednesday.

In the tote they found Mrs. Thomas' body, wrapped in duct tape.

As deputies were making the grim discovery, Thomas was at the sheriff's office, confessing to choking his wife after an argument over a set of car keys, Meeker said. He had been watching his house from a distance and knew deputies were there.

Thomas told investigators that before choking his wife, he taped her arms to her side.

Meeker said Thomas told investigators that after choking her, he taped her head and legs, then went to two Champaign stores to purchase a large storage tote and garbage bags.

"He put the body in the tote, wrapped the tote in bags and sealed it with duct tape," he said.

That day, which investigators believe was May 23, Thomas picked up their 9-year-old daughter from school and took her to the Joliet area, spending several days at an amusement park, Meeker said.

Meeker said twice in the week after her death he returned to the home, but had their daughter stay in the car. He also signed on to his wife's Facebook account and posted status updates after she died, trying to lead others to believe she was fine.

Meeker said the autopsy done on Mrs. Thomas revealed that she had not died from being choked but instead from being smothered by duct tape. He also said her arms had been taped to her back, not her sides.

Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava told Judge Tom Difanis he had Meeker testify to show "the rather extraordinary steps (Thomas) took to cover his tracks."

"Only when he realized that what he had done would be discovered, is when he went to the police department," Solava said. "Even then, he couldn't be honest with the details."

Asking for the 45 years, Solava noted Thomas had prior criminal convictions which resulted in penitentiary sentences.

Arguing for a minimum 20-year prison sentence, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps said Thomas turned himself in and did plead guilty to the murder. She noted that some of his prior convictions were related to his addiction to drugs.

She said Thomas had been an alcoholic for 17 years and had been addicted to opiates for more than a decade.

"He couldn't get control over his demons," she said.

Mrs. Thomas' father and brother both read aloud for Difanis their victim impact statements. They spoke of her compassion, her love for her daughter, and the tremendous anxiety they have experienced knowing how she died.

When given a chance to say something on his own behalf, Thomas said: "After I choked her, I thought she was dead. It wasn't intentional. I don't know why I got so angry."

Difanis called Mrs. Thomas' death by her spouse a "deterrable offense."

"To the detriment of the victim, she chose to stand by him," he said, adding that Thomas had multiple opportunities through the criminal justice system to get help for his addiction.

Thomas will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence but was given credit for 183 days already served.